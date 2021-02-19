Dayton adds one game to schedule in final week of regular season

After playing Saint Joseph’s, Dayton has one more game before the A-10 Conference tournament, which starts March 3 in Richmond., Va. It will play at Saint Bonaventure (10-3, 8-3) at a time to be announced on Feb. 28.

A scheduled home game against VCU on March 3 won’t take place because of the A-10 tournament moved up a week, though Dayton and VCU might not have played anyway. They already played twice in the regular season.