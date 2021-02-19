Dayton adds one game to schedule in final week of regular season

The Dayton Flyers will play at last-place Saint Joseph’s at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Hagan Arena in Philadelphia.
The game was added to the schedule on Friday. The news means Dayton has two games remaining in the regular season after a Friday game against Saint Louis at UD Arena, and it also means the Saint Louis game will be the last regular-season home game. Dayton could earn another home game by winning three games in the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament because the championship game will be played at UD Arena on March 14.
After playing Saint Joseph’s, Dayton has one more game before the A-10 Conference tournament, which starts March 3 in Richmond., Va. It will play at Saint Bonaventure (10-3, 8-3) at a time to be announced on Feb. 28.
A scheduled home game against VCU on March 3 won’t take place because of the A-10 tournament moved up a week, though Dayton and VCU might not have played anyway. They already played twice in the regular season.
Dayton was scheduled to play a home game against Saint Joseph’s on Feb. 13. Saint Joseph’s (1-14, 0-9) had to postpone that game and four others because of COVID-19 issues. It has not played since Jan. 30 and won’t play until it faces Dayton.