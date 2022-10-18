Dayton season preview: Three new walk-ons join roster

Credit: David Jablonski Credit: David Jablonski

Ty Locklear, Oberlin High School

The 6-foot-1 guard averaged 17.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals as a senior, earning an All-Ohio special mention for a team that won a share of the Lorain County League championship. He averaged a team-best 15.1 points in 14 league games. According to his bio on DaytonFlyers.com, Locklear is majoring in visual arts/film production and wants to become a movie director of film producer.

Atticus Schuler, Columbus St. Francis DeSales

A 6-6 guard/forward from Westerville, Schuler averaged 17.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists last season. He scored nine points in a 51-34 victory against Chaminade Julienne in the state semifinals at UD Arena as a junior in 2021. DeSales lost 72-50 to Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary in the championship game. Schuler earned a All-Ohio special mention as a senior. He plays to attend law school after graduating from UD. His grandfather, Richard Schuler, played football at Dayton.

Cole Hatkevich, St. Joseph High School (Ind.)

A 5-9 guard from Granger, Ind., just northeast of South Bend, Hatkevich was a three-year letterwinner who set a school record for most made 3-pointers in a season. He averaged 15.9 points, 3.5 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

