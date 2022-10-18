Dayton season preview: Three new walk-ons join roster

EDITOR’S NOTE: David Jablonski is counting down to the Dayton men’s basketball season opener on Nov. 7 with 25 pieces (one every day until Nov. 7) previewing the 2022-23 season. This is the fifth story.
The 2022-23 Dayton Flyers roster includes many familiar names. Zimi Nwokeji has been with the team the longest, since January of 2020. Koby Brea, R.J. Blakney and Mustapha Amzil are in their third seasons. The other eight scholarship players are in their first or second seasons with the program, and much has been written about all of them.
Dayton fans also know the name Brady Uhl well because he’s a third-generation Flyer who joined the team last season as a walk-on.
The names Dayton fans will have to learn this season belong to three walk-ons who were added to the roster this fall. They competed in an open tryout Aug. 31. They were with the team at the Red & Blue Game on Saturday and signed autographs with the rest of the players before the game.
Here’s a quick glance at the trio:
Ty Locklear, Oberlin High School
The 6-foot-1 guard averaged 17.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals as a senior, earning an All-Ohio special mention for a team that won a share of the Lorain County League championship. He averaged a team-best 15.1 points in 14 league games. According to his bio on DaytonFlyers.com, Locklear is majoring in visual arts/film production and wants to become a movie director of film producer.
Atticus Schuler, Columbus St. Francis DeSales
A 6-6 guard/forward from Westerville, Schuler averaged 17.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists last season. He scored nine points in a 51-34 victory against Chaminade Julienne in the state semifinals at UD Arena as a junior in 2021. DeSales lost 72-50 to Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary in the championship game. Schuler earned a All-Ohio special mention as a senior. He plays to attend law school after graduating from UD. His grandfather, Richard Schuler, played football at Dayton.
Cole Hatkevich, St. Joseph High School (Ind.)
A 5-9 guard from Granger, Ind., just northeast of South Bend, Hatkevich was a three-year letterwinner who set a school record for most made 3-pointers in a season. He averaged 15.9 points, 3.5 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.
