Dayton basketball: Where are they now? Numerous former Flyers in pro basketball

A 2023 UD graduate who played two seasons at Dayton after two seasons at Georgia, Camara was the 52nd overall pick in the 2023 draft. As a rookie, Camara appeared in 70 games, averaging 7.5 points and 4.9 rebounds in 24.8 minutes per game.

Camara ranked third on the team in games started (49). He missed the last eight games after fracturing his left rib and lacerating his kidney. He’s healthy as training camp begins.

“I think I’m going to surprise a lot of people with how I was able to improve this summer,” Camara said. “I’m going to be able to play more physical offensively the way I’ve been playing physical defensively, and I think defensively I’ll be able to commit less fouls just by being able to watch film and kind of learn from all the mistakes that I made last year.”

Camara is one of many former Flyers in professional basketball entering the 2024-25 season. Here’s an update on the UD alums:

NBA/G League

Obi Toppin: The national player of the year in 2020, Toppin is now in his fifth season in the NBA and second with the Indiana Pacers, who start training camp Tuesday in Indianapolis.

Jalen Crutcher: The 2021 UD graduate made his NBA debut in February for the New Orleans Pelicans and will try to earn a spot with the team again this month during training camp. Crutcher signed an Exhibition 10 contract with the Pelicans last week. The team will hold training camp at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn, from Tuesday through Sunday.

DaRon Holmes II: The No. 22 pick in the NBA Draft in June, Holmes will miss his rookie season with the Denver Nuggets after suffering an Achilles tendon tear in July.

Signed overseas players

Chris Johnson: The 2012 UD graduate has played in Israel since 2019. He averaged 11.4 points in 23 games last season for Hapoel Jerusalem, and he’s playing for the same team this season. He scored six points in the first EuroCup game of the season last week..

Devin Oliver: Ten years after starring for UD’s Elite Eight team, the 2014 UD graduate Oliver is now playing in Taiwan for Taipei Taishin Mars after three seasons in Japan. He averaged 11.2 points in 56 games for Yokohama BC in Japan last season.

Devon Scott: A Flyer from 2012-14, Scott averaged 11.7 points in 15 games last season with Flamengo in Brazil. Earlier this month, he signed with Elitzur Ironi Ashkelon in Israel. He previously played in Israel from 2019-21.

Jordan Sibert: The 2015 UD graduate will play in Greece for the third straight season. Sibert signed with AS Vikos Ioanninon in August. He averaged 5.8 points in 26 games last season with AS Karditsas.

Dyshawn Pierre: The 2016 UD graduate is playing for Fenerbahce Istanbul in Turkey for the fifth straight season. He has averaged 7.7 points in 120 games in the last four seasons.

Scoochie Smith: The 2017 UD graduate will play in Serbia this season after signing with KK Vojvodina Novi Sad. Smith played the previous two seasons in Lithuania, averaging 12.8 points and 5.7 assists in 34 games last season, and Poland after spending two seasons in Serbia with Mega Basket in Belgrade.

Josh Cunningham: A 2018 UD graduate, Cunningham averaged 19.4 points in 13 games last season with Bigua in Uruguay. He’s now playing in Venezuela with Centauros. He’s averaging 12.3 points per game in 15 games.

Xeyrius Williams: The Wayne High School graduate, who played for Dayton from 2015-18 before finishing his career at Akron, played in Germany and Poland last season and signed with FC Porto in Portugal in August.

Kostas Antetokounmpo: Six years after his first and only season (2017-18) on the court at Dayton, he’s playing in his home country, Greece. He averaged 6.8 points in 21 games last season for Panathinaikos Athens. He’ll play for the same team this season but is currently sidelined by a broken thumb.

Jordan Davis: A starter as a freshman and sophomore at Dayton (2017-19), he transferred to Middle Tennessee State and then Jacksonville. Davis started his career in Switzerland last season and is now playing for ZZ Leiden in Belgium. He has averaged 16.0 points in three games.

Ryan Mikesell: The St. Henry grad, who played at Dayton from 2015-20, averaged 19.5 points in his first two games with MLP Academics Heidelberg in Germany. This is his first stint in Germany’s top league after two seasons in France’s top division.

Trey Landers: The 2020 UD grad from Wayne High School signed in August to play for Lučenec in Slovakia. He played in Germany and Finland in 2021 and 2022 but hasn’t played overseas in more than two years.

Ibi Watson: A 2020 UD grad, Watson averaged 13.0 points in his first two games with Bamberg Baskets. Like Mikesell, he’s playing in Germany’s top division. Watson played four games in Canada last season with the Ottawa BlackJacks but spent most of the season in Sweden with Boras Basket, averaging 21.7 points in 28 games.

Jordy Tshimanga: The 2021 UD graduate played in his home country, Canada, last season with the Calgary Surge. He signed to play in Taiwan with the Kaohsiung Steelers earlier this month.

Elijah Weaver: After playing two seasons at Southern California, two at Dayton (2020-22) and one at Chicago State, Weaver played in the Czech Republic last season. He’s now playing for the Saigon Heat in Vietnam. He has averaged 21.3 points in 24 games.

Unsigned overseas players

Rob Lowery: After playing for Dayton from 2008-10, Lowery has enjoyed a long pro career. He played for Al Qadsia in Kuwait last season.

Brandon Spearman: After playing the 2010-11 season with Dayton, he finished his career at Hawaii. Last season, he played with Ittihad Riadhi Tangier in Morocco.

Vee Sanford: The hero of Dayton’s NCAA tournament victory against Ohio State in 2014, Sanford played last season in Finland after leaving Israel when war broke out.

Jalen Robinson: The former Dayton forward (2012-14) played with the Yarmouk Sports Club in Kuwait last season.

Darrell Davis: A 2018 UD graduate, Davis averaged 22.2 points with Beroe in Bulgaria and also spent time in Cyprus.

Rodney Chatman: Chatman played two seasons at Dayton (2019-21) before finishing his career at Vanderbilt. He started his career in Denmark and played last season in Poland, where he averaged 10.1 points in 21 games with Stal Ostrów Wielkopolski.