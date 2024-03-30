Former Flyer to miss rest of rookie season with injury

“Camara stayed in a hospital in Atlanta for further observation,” a Trail Blazers press release read, “but is improving and has been released. He is returning to Portland for further testing and care.”

Camara is expected to make a full recovery.

Portland (19-55) has eight games remaining in the regular season. Camara appeared in 70 games, averaging 7.5 points and 4.9 rebounds in 24.8 minutes per game. He ranked second on the team in games started (49).

The Phoenix Suns picked him in the second round of the NBA Draft in June. He was then traded to the Portland Trail Blazers on Sept. 27.