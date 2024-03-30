Former Flyer to miss rest of rookie season with injury

Toumani Camara started 49 games for Trail Blazers as rookie

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Sports
By
2 minutes ago
X

Former Dayton Flyers forward Toumani Camara will miss the rest of his rookie season with the Portland Trail Blazers after suffering an injury Wednesday in Atlanta.

Camara fractured his left rib and lacerated his kidney, the Trail Blazers announced Saturday.

“Camara stayed in a hospital in Atlanta for further observation,” a Trail Blazers press release read, “but is improving and has been released. He is returning to Portland for further testing and care.”

Camara is expected to make a full recovery.

Explore» ALUMNI UPDATE: Former Flyer Crutcher makes NBA debut

Portland (19-55) has eight games remaining in the regular season. Camara appeared in 70 games, averaging 7.5 points and 4.9 rebounds in 24.8 minutes per game. He ranked second on the team in games started (49).

The Phoenix Suns picked him in the second round of the NBA Draft in June. He was then traded to the Portland Trail Blazers on Sept. 27.

In Other News
1
Tecumseh grad traded from Pirates to Yankees
2
Reluctant at first, Nagy lands at Southern Illinois
3
Dayton family enjoys ride to Elite Eight with Clemson
4
Wright State basketball: Sargent feels timing right to take over as...
5
High School basketball: Centerville senior named state player of the...

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top