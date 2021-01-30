Dayton beats Rhode Island thanks to 15-0 run to start second half

Jordy Tshimanga had 11 points and eight rebounds. Mustapha Amzil scored 11 points. Elijah Weaver led the team with six assists.

Dayton (10-4, 6-3) won its second straight game and joined St. Bonaventure (9-1, 7-1) and Davidson (10-5, 6-2) among the A-10 teams with at least six victories.

In the first half, it was a back-and-forth game for the first five minutes. Rhode Island pulled ahead on a jump shot by Jeremy Sheppard and then a 3-pointer by Fatts Russell.

Dayton trailed 19-16 when Rhode Island scored six straight points, taking its largest lead of the half, 25-16, with 7:36 to play. Dayton responded with a 6-0 run of its own. The Flyers trailed 32-29 at halftime because a last-second layup by Crutcher was ruled to have come after the buzzer.

Rhode Island held Crutcher to two points on 1-of-6 shooting in the half. Watson scored 10 for Dayton and had two dunks. Mustapha Amzil scored nine.

Around the A-10: Another conference game was postponed Friday. Saint Louis flew to Richmond for a game against the Spiders but left without playing, citing concerns about Richmond’s COVID-19 protocols. Neither team had a positive COVID-19 test. Saint Louis did not reveal the specifics of why it decided not to play. The Billikens (7-2, 0-1) now have had nine A-10 games postponed.

TUESDAY’S GAME

Dayton at Duquense, 9 p.m., ESPNU, 1290, 95.7