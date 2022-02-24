Dayton beats Saint Joe’s to set up showdown for A-10 women’s basketball championship Saturday

The A-10 regular-season championship will be on the line at 2 p.m. Saturday when Dayton (22-4, 13-1) plays Rhode Island (22-4, 12-1) at UD Arena. The Flyers won the first matchup 47-37 on Feb. 16.

Dayton has won the last two A-10 regular-season titles and won the championship four times in coach Shauna Green’s first five seasons.