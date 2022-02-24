Hamburger icon
Dayton beats Saint Joe’s to set up showdown for A-10 women’s basketball championship Saturday

By David Jablonski
23 minutes ago
Flyers have won three straight games since their lone A-10 loss

The Dayton Flyers maintained a half game lead in the Atlantic 10 Conference women’s basketball standings with one game to play by beating Saint Joseph’s 59-43 on Wednesday at Hagan Arena in Philadelphia.

The A-10 regular-season championship will be on the line at 2 p.m. Saturday when Dayton (22-4, 13-1) plays Rhode Island (22-4, 12-1) at UD Arena. The Flyers won the first matchup 47-37 on Feb. 16.

Dayton has won the last two A-10 regular-season titles and won the championship four times in coach Shauna Green’s first five seasons.

Makira Cook led Dayton with 19 points against Saint Joseph’s (10-16, 6-8). Jenna Giacone and Erin Whalen each scored 12.

Dayton outscored Saint Joseph’s 8-0 in the last 2½ minutes of the first quarter to build a 12-5 lead and had a 9-0 run in the second quarter. The Flyers led 23-15 at halftime. The Hawks got no closer than seven points in the third quarter. Dayton expanded its lead to as many as 16 points in the fourth.

Dayton held Saint Joseph’s to 26.8% shooting, its second-worst performance of the season and worst in A-10 play.

