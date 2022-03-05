Dayton beats VCU to advance to A-10 women’s tournament championship game

Dayton will seek its first A-10 tournament title since 2020 and its third in Green’s six seasons. UMass reached the A-10 final last season, losing 81-69 to VCU.

Against VCU, Dayton scored the first eight points of the game and led by as many as 13 points in the first half.

VCU cut Dayton’s lead to six in the third quarter, but Dayton answered with a 7-0 run. The Rams again got as close as six points in the third quarter only to have Araion Bradshaw push Dayton’s lead to nine points with a 3-point play.

Whalen made 5 of 7 3-pointers, and Dayton shot 41.2% (7 of 17). Jenna Giacone scored eight points. Tenin Magassa had nine rebounds.

“That was a great basketball game,” Green said. “We’ve gone back and forth for multiple years. I have a ton of respect for (VCU coach) Beth (O’Boyle) and their players. This team has shown that it’s always ready to bounce back. I know we would be ready to go and ready to come take care of business and do what we do. We won all three of our battles and when we do that, we are in position to win.”