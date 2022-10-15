Dayton bounces back from shutout loss at Butler with victory at Marist

Marist got its only score on a 1-yard run with 18 seconds left in the game.

Chisholm led Dayton with 90 yards on 27 carries. Hamm completed 11 of 19 passes for 105 yards. Brenner caught five passes for 56 yards.

Dayton’s defense held the Foxes to 19 rushing yards on 27 attempts. Joey Guagenti, Ben Schmiesing and Nathan Arthur all had nine tackles. Cole Hildebrand and Guagenti had interceptions. Mason Henry had two sacks.

Dayton (4-2, 2-1) will play Stetson (3-2, 1-1) at 1 p.m. next Saturday at Welcome Stadium. Stetson was off this week and lost 45-31 to Marist in its previous game.