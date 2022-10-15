Dayton bounces back from shutout loss at Butler with victory at Marist

The Dayton Flyers bounced back from their first Pioneer Football League loss of the season and their first shutout loss since 1976 with a 24-7 victory Saturday against Marist in Poughkeepsie, N.Y.
Dayton led 7-0 at the half thanks to a 39-yard touchdown pass from Shane Hamm to Luke Brenner with 14:21 left in the second quarter.
Hamm made the first start of his career, replacing Dante Casciola, who suffered a broken thumb a week earlier in a 31-0 loss to Butler.
Dayton extended its lead to 10-0 on a 38-yard field goal by Sam Webster with 7:42 left in the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Jake Chisholm ran for a two-yard score, and Michael Neel scored on a 10-yard run to give Dayton a 24-0 lead.
Marist got its only score on a 1-yard run with 18 seconds left in the game.
Chisholm led Dayton with 90 yards on 27 carries. Hamm completed 11 of 19 passes for 105 yards. Brenner caught five passes for 56 yards.
Dayton’s defense held the Foxes to 19 rushing yards on 27 attempts. Joey Guagenti, Ben Schmiesing and Nathan Arthur all had nine tackles. Cole Hildebrand and Guagenti had interceptions. Mason Henry had two sacks.
Dayton (4-2, 2-1) will play Stetson (3-2, 1-1) at 1 p.m. next Saturday at Welcome Stadium. Stetson was off this week and lost 45-31 to Marist in its previous game.
About the Author