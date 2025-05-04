Dayton clinches second straight A-10 softball title on final day of regular season

Dayton won the second game 5-3, taking the lead with three runs in the fifth. Emma Schutter went 2-for-3 and scored two runs.

With Saint Louis (30-21, 18-7) losing two of three games at Massachusetts on Friday and Saturday, Dayton took over first place on the final day of the regular season. It’s the second straight A-10 regular-season championship for the Flyers and the third overall.

As the No. 1 seed in the A-10 tournament, which will take place at George Washington in Washington, D.C., Dayton will play No. 4 seed George Washington (32-19, 16-10) or No. 5 Saint Joseph’s (28-23, 15-11) at noon Thursday in the quarterfinals. Dayton won the A-10 tournament for the first time last season.

Dayton takes a seven-game winning streak into the postseason.