Dayton coach Anthony Grant joins NABC Board of Directors

Dayton Flyers coach Anthony Grant joined the National Association of Basketball Coaches Board of Directors on Wednesday.
» RECRUITING: Twin brothers receive UD offer
Grant and Texas coach Shaka Smart, who worked on Oliver Purnell’s staff at Dayton in 2001, are the two new coaches on the board. They join a group that includes one other local coach, Cedarville University’s Pat Estepp, and a number of other veteran coaches from around the nation, including South Carolina’s Frank Martin, Harvard’s Tommy Amaker and West Virginia’s Bob Huggins. Jamie Dixon, of Texas Christian, is the NABC president.
“Anthony Grant and Shaka Smart are two of college basketball’s most respected voices,” said NABC Executive Director Craig Robinson in a press release. “In addition to their success on the court, they have shown a commitment to addressing the issues that impact our game and the coaching profession. They will be valuable additions to the NABC Board of Directors.”
This will be Grant’s fourth season as Dayton head coach. He was named the NABC coach of the year in March after guiding the Flyers to a 29-2 season and a 18-0 record in the Atlantic 10 Conference. In 12 seasons as a head coach, Grant is 257-141 record (.646).
» CRUTCHER FEATURE: Senior thinks Flyers can shock a lot of people
The Flyers open the 2020-21 season on Nov. 25 against Wichita State in the Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, S.D.
“I am honored to be selected to the NABC Board,” Grant said in a press release, “and I look forward to working with my fellow board members on behalf of our student-athletes and fellow coaches to continue to move the game forward.”