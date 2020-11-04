Dayton coach Anthony Grant joins NABC Board of Directors

“Anthony Grant and Shaka Smart are two of college basketball’s most respected voices,” said NABC Executive Director Craig Robinson in a press release. “In addition to their success on the court, they have shown a commitment to addressing the issues that impact our game and the coaching profession. They will be valuable additions to the NABC Board of Directors.”

This will be Grant’s fourth season as Dayton head coach. He was named the NABC coach of the year in March after guiding the Flyers to a 29-2 season and a 18-0 record in the Atlantic 10 Conference. In 12 seasons as a head coach, Grant is 257-141 record (.646).