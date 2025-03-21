Dayton Dragons: Batting tunnel under construction at Day Air Ballpark

The tunnel measures 15 feet by 75 feet and is expected to be completed in mid-to-late April. This will be the second batting practice area in the stadium. The other is on the locker room level and is shared by the Dragons and their opponents.

The second off-field batting cage will make the Dragons compliant with a Major League Baseball directive for all minor-league parks to have two off-field batting areas.

The batting cages are used before and after regular on-field batting practice. And the second cage allows for more batting practice opportunities during bad weather.

The Dragons open the Midwest League season at West Michigan on April 4. The home opener is April 8 at 7:05 p.m. against Fort Wayne.