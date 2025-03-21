Breaking: ‘A big day for our warfighters’: Boeing will build the F-47, a next-generation fighter

Dayton Dragons: Batting tunnel under construction at Day Air Ballpark

Work continues Friday, March 21, 2025 on a significant element in the Dragons ongoing improvement effort at Day Air Ballpark is the creation of a new enclosed 15’x75’ Batting Tunnel on the third base side of the ballpark, to be completed in mid-to-late April. The tunnel will be viewable for fans, including those spectators on the concourse within the ballpark and those walking outside along Monument Street. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Sports
By Jeff Gilbert – Contributing Writer
1 hour ago
Extra batting practice will soon be in full view at Day Air Ballpark.

A batting tunnel along the third-base side of the ballpark is under construction and will be viewable for spectators on the concourse and from Monument Street.

The tunnel measures 15 feet by 75 feet and is expected to be completed in mid-to-late April. This will be the second batting practice area in the stadium. The other is on the locker room level and is shared by the Dragons and their opponents.

ExploreDragons being sold, but still stay in Dayton

The second off-field batting cage will make the Dragons compliant with a Major League Baseball directive for all minor-league parks to have two off-field batting areas.

The batting cages are used before and after regular on-field batting practice. And the second cage allows for more batting practice opportunities during bad weather.

The Dragons open the Midwest League season at West Michigan on April 4. The home opener is April 8 at 7:05 p.m. against Fort Wayne.

