Dragons announce new benefits, no price hike for 2023 season tickets

The Dayton Dragons have announced that the team will not increase the price for season ticket plans for 2023, and in fact would provide several new benefits.
First, all season ticket plans will receive a Day Air Ballpark gift card equal to 10% the value of the plan.
The team also announced the new Dragons Family Club and Dragons Business Club, which it is offering to 2023 season ticket holders at no additional charge.
Benefits for the family club include three new events: a “Meet the Dayton Dragons” team poster and autograph day, a family movie night at Day Air Ballpark, and a special end of year appreciation party. The family club also includes one “family style” gift and a collectable bobble head.
The business club also includes three events, including a business networking night, a stadium business expo and an end of the year appreciation party. Like the family club, the business club includes a corporate gift and a collectible bobble head.
All previous season ticket benefits will continue, the team said.
In a letter to season ticket holders, Dragons President Robert Murphy said, “When we had our season cancelled, and we were in a financial struggle to get back on our feet …you stood by us…you supported us…and you were generous and kind. The way our fans responded during and after the pandemic, are moments in our past that we should never forget. And we won’t.”
