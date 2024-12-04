Dayton faces halftime deficit against Western Michigan

Here’s a quick recap of the first half:

Key players: Owen Lobsinger scored 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting for Western Michigan. He made 3 of 8 3-pointers. Lobsinger, who averages 10.7 points per game, matched his season high in the half.

Enoch Cheeks led Dayton with 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting. He made 3 of 4 3-pointers.

Key stat: Western Michigan shot 60% (15 of 25) from the field. Dayton shot 44.4% (12 of 27).

Big run: Dayton led 30-25 after a layup by Nate Santos with 4 minutes, 29 seconds left in the half. Western Michigan outscored Dayton 10-2 the rest of the way. Lobsinger scored all 10 points in that run.

Fast start: Western Michigan made its first four shots. Dayton made 3 of its first four shots.