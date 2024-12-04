Dayton faces halftime deficit against Western Michigan

Dayton's Isaac Jack grabs an offensive rebound against Western Michigan on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Dayton's Isaac Jack grabs an offensive rebound against Western Michigan on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff
Sports
By
46 minutes ago
X

The Dayton Flyers led three top-25 teams at halftime in the Maui Invitational last week but faced a 35-32 halftime deficit Tuesday against Western Michigan at UD Arena.

This is the first time Dayton has trailed at halftime since the second game of the season when it faced a 32-24 deficit against Northwestern. Dayton won that game 71-66.

Here’s a quick recap of the first half:

Key players: Owen Lobsinger scored 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting for Western Michigan. He made 3 of 8 3-pointers. Lobsinger, who averages 10.7 points per game, matched his season high in the half.

Enoch Cheeks led Dayton with 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting. He made 3 of 4 3-pointers.

Key stat: Western Michigan shot 60% (15 of 25) from the field. Dayton shot 44.4% (12 of 27).

Big run: Dayton led 30-25 after a layup by Nate Santos with 4 minutes, 29 seconds left in the half. Western Michigan outscored Dayton 10-2 the rest of the way. Lobsinger scored all 10 points in that run.

Fast start: Western Michigan made its first four shots. Dayton made 3 of its first four shots.

In Other News
1
College Football Playoff rankings: Is Ohio State still in position to...
2
Horizon League took some hits, but Wright State’s returning players...
3
Hamilton native, multiple Buckeyes claim Big Ten football awards
4
Suder scores career-high 42 points to lead Miami past Air Force
5
Taylor not worried about losing Bengals’ locker room

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.