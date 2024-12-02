Dayton guard wins first A-10 Player of the Week award of season

Cheeks averaged 15.7 points and 7.0 rebounds in three games at the Maui Invitational. He shot 54.8% from the field (17 of 31).

In an 85-67 upset of No. 2 Connecticut on Wednesday, Cheeks had 20 points and seven rebounds.

Cheeks leads the team in scoring (15.3) and rebounding (7.7) through eight games.

Dayton (6-2) plays Western Michigan (3-4) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at UD Arena.

In other UD news:

• Eight of the 61 voters in the Associated Press top-25 poll voted for Dayton on Monday. The Flyers ranked as high as No. 20 on one ballot. Dayton was one of 54 teams to receive at least one vote.

UConn remained ranked, falling from No. 2 to No. 25 despite losing three games in the Maui Invitational.

Dayton has two games against ranked opponents in December: Dec. 14 against No. 5 Marquette (8-0); and Dec. 20 against No. 14 Cincinnati (6-0).