Breaking: Frisch’s closings list grows: 4 more closed over the weekend

Dayton a top-40 team in first NET ranking of season

Flyers play Western Michigan and Lehigh at home this week
Dayton's Amaël L'Etang celebrates after a basket against Connecticut in the Maui Invitational on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, at the Lahaina Civic Center. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Dayton's Amaël L'Etang celebrates after a basket against Connecticut in the Maui Invitational on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, at the Lahaina Civic Center. David Jablonski/Staff
Sports
By
47 minutes ago
X

The Dayton Flyers are No. 40 in the first NCAA Evaluation Tool ranking of the season. The NET rankings came out Monday and will be updated on a daily basis on the NCAA’s website.

Following a 1-2 finish last week in the Maui Invitational, where Dayton lost to North Carolina and Iowa State before beating Connecticut, Dayton is the highest-ranked Atlantic 10 Conference team.

No. 57 St. Bonaventure (6-1), No. 58 Rhode Island (6-0), No. 69 Loyola Chicago (5-0), No. 72 Virginia Commonwealth (5-2) and No. 79 George Mason (4-3) are also in the top 100.

Dayton is the third highest-ranked team from Ohio behind No. 11 Cincinnati (6-0) and No. 13 Ohio State (5-2). Wright State (3-4) is No. 110. Miami (4-2) is No. 146.

Tennessee, Auburn, Gonzaga, Duke and Pittsburgh are the top five teams in the NET.

Dayton is 1-2 in Quadrant 1 games with a victory against No. 39 Connecticut and losses to No. 26 North Carolina and No. 19 Iowa State. Dayton is 1-0 in Quad 2 with a victory against No. 73 Northwestern. Dayton is 3-0 in Quad 3 with victories against No. 238 Saint Francis (2-6), No. 241 New Mexico State (2-4) and No. 318 Ball State (1-5).

Based on the current rankings, Dayton has two Quad 4 games this week at UD Arena: Tuesday against No. 263 Western Michigan (2-4); and Saturday against No. 302 Lehigh (1-5).

Explore» PHOTOS: UD Flyers basketball team photo days from the archives

Dayton then has a Quad 1 game on Dec. 14 against No. 7 Marquette (8-0) at UD Arena. It plays a Quad 3 game against UNLV (4-3) on Dec. 17 at UD Arena and then a Quad 1 game against Cincinnati at Heritage Bank Arena in Cincinnati on Dec. 20 in its final non-conference game.

Dayton has finished higher than its initial ranking five seasons in a row. Here’s where Dayton has started in the NET and where it has finished over the years:

• Last season, Dayton ranked 42nd in the first NET ranking and finished at No. 23.

• In the 2022-23 season, Dayton ranked 163rd in the first NET ranking and finished 78th.

• In the 2021-22 season, Dayton ranked 95th in the first NET ranking and finished 52nd.

• In the 2020-21 season, Dayton was No. 111 in the first ranking and finished 90th.

• In the 2019-20 season, Dayton debuted at No. 10 and finished the season at No. 3.

• In 2018-19, the first season of the NET, Dayton ranked 47th in the first release and 69th at the end of the season.

Credit: David Jablonski

In Other News
1
Archdeacon: Burrow deserves better from Bengals
2
Richard Kidd Classic returns to Centerville High School on Sunday
3
Dayton vs. Western Michigan: What to know about Tuesday’s game
4
Dayton volleyball team to make 18th NCAA tournament appearance
5
ANALYSIS: 5 takeaways from Bengals’ loss to Steelers

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.