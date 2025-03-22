Dayton faces halftime deficit at Chattanooga in second round of NIT

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Dayton Flyers trailed Chattanooga from start to finish in the first half and faced a 42-34 halftime deficit Saturday at McKenzie Arena in the second round of the National Invitation Tournament.

Here’s a quick recap of the first half:

Top players: Enoch Cheeks led Dayton with 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting.

Honor Huff scored 16 points for Chattanooga on 5-of-7 shooting.

Key stats: Chattanooga shot 57.5% (15 of 26) from the field. Dayton shot 41.4% (12 of 29).

The Mocs made 6 of 11 3-pointers. Dayton made 7 of 13 3s but 5 of 16 2s.

Turning point: Dayton trailed 19-16 after a basket by Javon Bennett with 13 minutes, 30 seconds remaining in the half. Over the next three-plus minutes, Chattanooga outscored Dayton 10-3 to take a 29-19 lead at the 9:41 mark.

Rotation news: Posh Alexander did not make the trip to Chattanooga with Dayton because of an illness.

