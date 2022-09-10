Dayton falls to 1-1 with loss at Youngstown State

Dayton punted on its first two drives of the second half and turned the ball over on downs on its third.

Midway through the third quarter, Dayton defensive tackle Drew Robertson forced a fumble that was recovered by cornerback Jeremy Jonozzo at the Youngstown State 23-yard line. Three plays later, Casciola scored on a 4-yard run. Dayton trailed 35-16.

Casciola, who made his college debut a week earlier in a 22-20 victory at Robert Morris, completed 17 of 26 passes for 134 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Luke Brenner led the receivers with three catches for 46 yards. Chisholm ran for 33 yards on 12 carries.

Dayton (1-1) will play its home opener at 1 p.m. Saturday against Kentucky State (0-2), which has lost 33-10 to Delta State and 9-7 to Fort Valley State.