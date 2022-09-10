Dayton falls to 1-1 with loss at Youngstown State

The Dayton Flyers extended their scoring streak to 499 games Saturday, but that was about the only positive in Week 2 of the football season.
Youngstown State (2-0) outscored Dayton 21-0 in the first quarter and coasted to a 49-16 victory at Stambaugh Stadium in Youngstown. It was the first matchup between the programs since 2013 when Youngstown State won 28-10 in Youngstown.
Demeatric Crenshaw, a two-time state champion at Pickerington Central, completed only 11 passes (on 17 attempts), but five of them were touchdowns for the Penguins. He tied a school record for touchdown passes in a game. He threw for 230 yards.
Mitch Davidson also threw a touchdown pass for Youngstown State as it set a school record with six in the game.
Sam Webster’s 34-yard field goal early in the second quarter kept Dayton’s scoring streak alive. Dante Casciola threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Jake Chisholm with 5:04 left in the second quarter to cut Youngstown State’s lead to 28-10 going into halftime.
Dayton punted on its first two drives of the second half and turned the ball over on downs on its third.
Midway through the third quarter, Dayton defensive tackle Drew Robertson forced a fumble that was recovered by cornerback Jeremy Jonozzo at the Youngstown State 23-yard line. Three plays later, Casciola scored on a 4-yard run. Dayton trailed 35-16.
Casciola, who made his college debut a week earlier in a 22-20 victory at Robert Morris, completed 17 of 26 passes for 134 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Luke Brenner led the receivers with three catches for 46 yards. Chisholm ran for 33 yards on 12 carries.
Dayton (1-1) will play its home opener at 1 p.m. Saturday against Kentucky State (0-2), which has lost 33-10 to Delta State and 9-7 to Fort Valley State.
