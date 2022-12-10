Dayton finds outside shooting touch for first time this season in victory against Asheville

While Asheville entered the game ranked ninth in the country in 3-point shooting percentage, Dayton ranked among the worst teams in the country from long range. The Flyers made 3 of 15 3-pointers (20%) in a 77-49 loss Wednesday to the Hokies, but responded by making a season-best 42.9% (6 of 14).

The most promising sign for Dayton was the performance of third-year guard Koby Brea, who made 3 of 5 3-pointers and scored a season-high 11 points in what until this point had been a season full of injury and illness. In his first four appearances this season, Brea made 3 of 14 3-pointers. He missed the first two games of the season with an injury and then missed four games with an illness.

“It’s a great feeling,” Brea said. “I felt like I hadn’t had my superpowers in a while, and they’re starting to come back a little bit. I just had to see that first one go in, and once that first one goes in, everything opens up.”

Credit: David Jablonski

The offensive star for Dayton was forward DaRon Holmes II, who had a double-double in the first half (15 points and 11 rebounds) and finished with 27 points, one off his career high, on 11-of-18 shooting with 12 rebounds. He also blocked four shots and dunked six times.

Holmes has recorded double-doubles in four straight games. He leads Dayton with 16.6 points per game.

“I was just locking in,” Holmes said. “I’ve been telling myself I have to play with more energy over the course of the season. I feel like at first I wasn’t playing as hard as I should have. So I’m trying to play harder. Now I’ve got to work on turnovers.”

Dayton overcame 11 first-half turnovers to build a 34-19 halftime lead. It never trailed after opening the game with a 9-2 run.

Asheville got as close as 12 points in the opening minutes of the second half. Dayton then pushed its lead to 20 points with an 8-0 run that featured two 3-pointers by Mustapha Amzil, who scored 10 points.

Toumani Camara had 13 points and 11 rebounds. It was his second double-double of the season.

Mike Sharavjamts led Dayton with eight assists. R.J. Blakney had 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting.

“The thing we talked about coming in,” Grant said, “is several times there have been five- or six-minute spurts in each half that have derailed us in a variety of different games — games that we’ve won and games that we haven’t won. I didn’t think we had any of those lulls today. They’re a good team. They had some success at times. Everyone goes through runs. But what you want to see is your guys not doing it to yourself, both offensively and defensively. I didn’t feel like we had any of that today.”

NOTES: Kaleb Washington, who was suspended earlier this season, has been suspended again, Grant said. Washington was not at the game. Grant said Washington was suspended for a “violation of team rules” and “not meeting the standards of the program.” ... Walk-on Brady Uhl grabbed his first career rebound in the first half and also made his first career 3-pointer. He had three points in eight minutes. ... Richard Amaefule saw action in his second straight game. He grabbed four rebounds in just under six minutes and missed his two field-goal attempts.

SATURDAY’S GAME

Dayton vs. Wyoming, 8 p.m., CBS Sports Network, 1290, 95.7