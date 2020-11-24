Dayton Flyers find replacement on schedule for Bellarmine

The Dayton Flyers will play Alcorn State University at 7 p.m. Dec. 1. at UD Arena. That will be the 2020-21 regular-season opener for the Flyers. The addition to the schedule was announced Tuesday.
There will be no more than 300 fans at UD Arena for the game, and it has not been decided where the game will be broadcast on TV.
Alcorn State replaces Bellarmine University on the schedule. The Bellarmine game on the same day was cancelled when Bellarmine went into quarantine last week because of a positive COVID-19 test.
Prior to playing Alcorn State, Dayton will play Cedarville University in an exhibition game at 2 p.m. Saturday at UD Arena. Both games proceed a Dec. 8 home game against Southern Methodist, one of three big tests on Dayton’s non-conference schedule.
Alcorn State, which is located in Alcorn, Miss., finished 15-15 last season. It opens the season Wednesday, the first day of the college basketball season, at Alabama-Birmingham. It then travels to Ohio to play at Kent State on Saturday.
Alcorn State’s roster features 10 newcomers: eight transfers and two freshmen. It also has a new coach: Landon Bussie, who spent the last six seasons as an assistant at another Southwestern Athletic Conference school, Prairie View A&M.
Dayton and Alcorn State have played once. Dayton won 94-69 on Feb. 7, 1981.
Dayton announced one other schedule change Tuesday. It will now play at George Washington on Jan. 17, and the teams will play again Jan. 20 at UD Arena.