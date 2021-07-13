Dayton Flyers recruiting: Tracking 2023 scholarship offers

• Rayvon Griffith: A 6-foot-4 forward from Taft High School in Cincinnati, he announced an offer from Dayton on July 1. He ranks 24th in the 2023 class.

• Gavin Griffiths: The 6-7 guard from Kingswood Oxford School in West Hartford, Conn., received an offer on June 26. He ranks 71st.

• Jayden Hastings: The 6-9 forward from Orlando (Fla.) Christian Prep, received an offer on June 24. He ranks 43rd. He has received offers from Penn State, Mississippi State, Iowa State and others.

• Dylan James: A 6-foot-8 forward from Winter Haven, Fla., he announced an offer on July 11. He has received offers from Georgetown, Virginia Tech and Creighton among others.

• James Johns: The 6-foot-6 guard from the Salesianum School in Wilmington, Del., received an offer on June 28. He ranks 86th in the 2023 class. Virginia Commonwealth and Connecticut are among the other schools to offer him scholarships.

• Maki Johnson: A 6-4 guard who attends Huntington Prep in West Virginia, he received an offer on June 29. He ranks 67th in the 2023 class. Johnson has picked up offers from Louisville and Ohio State, among others.

• Austin Parks: A 6-10 center from St. Mary’s Memorial High School, Parks received a UD offer on June 28. He also has offers from West Virginia, Ohio State, Toledo and Ohio.

• Geancarlo Peguero: A 6-6 guard from Puerto Rico who attends Gill St. Bernard’s School in Gladstone, N.J., he received an offer on June 28. It was his first Division I offer.

• Jayden Reid: A 5-foot-11 guard from Long Island Lutheran High School (N.Y.), he became the first member of the 2023 recruiting class to receive a scholarship offer from Dayton on May 9.

• Lawrent Rice: a 6-3 guard from Wayne High School, ranks 97th. He received an offer on June 9.

“I talk to (assistant) coach Darren Hertz on FaceTime so he gets to see me face-to-face” Rice told Marcus Hartman, of the Dayton Daily News. “When he’s at the gym he gets me on the phone with Coach (Anthony) Grant, and it’s been good with those guys, too. I think they’ve been very interested in me, and I’m very interested in them since it’s home also.”