Dayton Flyers will request variance to get more than 300 fans into UD Arena

Dayton Flyers season-ticket holders will receive an email from UD Athletic Director Neil Sullivan on Wednesday regarding the plan for the 2020-21 season.
The college basketball season begins Nov. 25. Dayton plays Wichita State in the Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, S.D., that day and plays two more games in the tournament Nov. 26-27.
Dayton has not announced the rest of its non-conference schedule, but in the email, Sullivan said he intends for there to be home games against Southern Methodist, Mississippi and three more non-conference opponents as well as nine Atlantic 10 Conference home games.
In the email, Sullivan writes, “We still do not know with any degree of certainty what spectator capacity at UD Arena may be throughout the basketball season, but it certainly will be less than we all hope. The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) has currently set the maximum number of patrons permitted in an indoor entertainment venue to be the lesser of 300 patrons or 15 percent of fixed seating capacity, so for UD Arena, 300 is the lesser of the two. We will be submitting a variance request plan that differs from these capacity limits, but approval of any plan must be from both Public Health — Dayton & Montgomery County, and the Ohio Department of Health. Given the current local and state COVID trends, significant variances are unlikely to be approved during the near term or early portions of the schedule.
"The Arena Seating Program renewal rate was 99%, which is reflective of your longtime loyalty to Dayton Athletics. Arena Seating Program members who made their 2020-21 seating contribution, but opt out of season tickets for the 2020-21 season, will maintain the opportunity to renew their Arena Seating Program contribution and seats for the 2021-22 season. You do not have an obligation to purchase season tickets, only the annual seating contribution to the University.
"Full-season ticket invoices are delayed indefinitely. We are pursuing a “pay-as-we-play” plan that limits your out-of-pocket costs until more details are available. With such uncertainty, this will help limit credits or refunds needed due to overpayment, and allow for flexibility with mobile ticketing. While subject to change, the current schedule intends to include five non-conference games (SMU, Ole Miss, and three one-way games) and nine Atlantic 10 games.
“We are working with Ticketmaster on customized algorithms tied to variables such as the total number of seats, seat location and distance between seats, in addition to the percentage of capacity while adhering to public health restrictions. For us to develop this model as best possible, we need season ticket holders to either opt in or opt out for the opportunity to purchase tickets to games this season.”