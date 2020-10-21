Dayton Flyers will request variance to get more than 300 fans into UD Arena

In the email, Sullivan writes, “We still do not know with any degree of certainty what spectator capacity at UD Arena may be throughout the basketball season, but it certainly will be less than we all hope. The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) has currently set the maximum number of patrons permitted in an indoor entertainment venue to be the lesser of 300 patrons or 15 percent of fixed seating capacity, so for UD Arena, 300 is the lesser of the two. We will be submitting a variance request plan that differs from these capacity limits, but approval of any plan must be from both Public Health — Dayton & Montgomery County, and the Ohio Department of Health. Given the current local and state COVID trends, significant variances are unlikely to be approved during the near term or early portions of the schedule.

"The Arena Seating Program renewal rate was 99%, which is reflective of your longtime loyalty to Dayton Athletics. Arena Seating Program members who made their 2020-21 seating contribution, but opt out of season tickets for the 2020-21 season, will maintain the opportunity to renew their Arena Seating Program contribution and seats for the 2021-22 season. You do not have an obligation to purchase season tickets, only the annual seating contribution to the University.