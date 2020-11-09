Dayton Flyers women’s team picked to finish second in A-10

VCU received 10 of 14 first-place votes. Dayton received two.

“I expected VCU would be picked to win it,” Green said. “They pretty much return their whole team and have a lot of seniors. I do think the league is getting better every year. It’s an older league now. It’s going to be really tough like every year. Every night nothing is a gimme. You’ve got to be ready to go.”

Saint Louis was picked to finish third and received one first-place vote. Davidson, Duquesne, which received the other first-place vote, and Fordham tied for fourth. Massachusetts, Richmond, George Washington, La Salle, Rhode Island, St. Bonaventure, Saint Joseph’s and George Mason rounded out the poll.

Three Flyers received preseason honors. Redshirt senior guard/forward Erin Whalen, who averaged 12.2 points last season, was named to the all-conference first team. Redshirt senior guard Araion Bradshaw (5.7 points per game) was named to the third team and the all-defensive team. Junior forward Kyla Whitehead (7.2) was also named to the third team.

Last year, Dayton finished 25-8 and 15-1 in the A-10. The Flyers started practice Oct. 14.

“We’re continuing to be a work in progress,” Green said. “We’re really old and really young. Our veterans are doing a great job of leading and really trying to instill in our new kids the expectations and standards. We’re focusing on trying to be consistent. I like where we’re going. We’re continuing to get better. But we’re two weeks out from games, and we’ve still got a lot of stuff to put in.”