Dayton headed to NIT for third time four years

Toledo won the Mid-American Conference regular-season championship but lost to Akron in the MAC tournament semifinals. Toledo’s home court is Savage Arena, which seats 7,300 fans.

A 68-64 loss Saturday to Richmond in the Atlantic 10 Conference semifinals and Richmond’s victory Sunday against Davidson kept Dayton out of the NCAA tournament.

While Richmond and Davidson earned NCAA berths, three A-10 teams will play in the NIT. In addition to Dayton, St. Bonaventure earned a bid and will play at Colorado in the first round. Saint Louis will play at home against Northern Iowa. VCU will play at home against Princeton.

Dayton played in the NIT last season, losing 71-60 to Memphis in the first round at UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas. The entire tournament, which was reduced from 32 teams to 16 teams, was played in Texas last season

Dayton also played in the NIT in 2019, losing 78-73 at Colorado in the first round.

Prior to that, Dayton had not played in the NIT since 2012 when it lost 84-75 at Iowa in the first round. That was the fourth NIT appearance in five seasons.

This will be Dayton’s 27th NIT appearance. It ranks second behind St. John’s (30) in total appearances. It has a 40-23 record and won the championship in 1962, 1968 and 2010 and finished as runner-up in 1951, 1952, 1955, 1956 and 1958.