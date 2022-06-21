Dayton hold slight edge in division as end of first half nears

The Dayton Dragons (38-24) hold a half-game lead over Great Lakes (38-25) with four games to play in the first half in the Midwest League East Division.
The Dragons lost 4-3 to the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Sunday and were off Monday. They open a seven-game series against Lake County (32-30) at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Day Air Ballpark. The series, which concludes Sunday, includes a doubleheader Wednesday.
Great Lakes, which has three games to play in the first half, opens a series Tuesday at Fort Wayne (26-37).
Several Dragons are swinging hot bats:
• Elly De La Cruz is hitting .360 with seven home runs and 22 RBIs in his last 22 games.
• Allan Cerda has six home runs and 14 RBIs in his last 16 games.
• Justice Thompson is hitting .292 with three home runs and 15 RBIs in his last 25 games.
On the mound, Dayton’s top pitchers are:
• Joe Boyle is 3-1 with a 0.78 ERA in 10 starts
• Connor Phillips is tied for the league lead in strikeouts (84) and leads the league in opponent batting average (.171).
About the Author