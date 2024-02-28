Dayton improves to 14-0 at home with 14-point victory against Davidson

What it means: Dayton (22-5, 12-3) bounced back from a 71-67 loss at George Mason on Wednesday in their first game in six days. The Flyers improved to 13-0 at home with one home game remaining against Virginia Commonwealth on March 8.

Dayton won its ninth straight game against Davidson and swept the season series. It won 72-59 at Davidson on Jan. 3 on the opening night of the A-10 season. Dayton is 6-0 against Davidson at UD Arena since Davidson joined the A-10 in the 2014-15 season.

Davidson (15-13, 5-10) fell to 0-5 against the top four teams in the Atlantic 10 Conference standings: Loyola Chicago; Richmond; Dayton; and VCU.

Standings update: Dayton moved into a tie for second place with Loyola Chicago (20-8, 12-3), which lost 79-64 Tuesday at St. Bonaventure. Loyola’s seven-game winning streak ended.

Richmond (20-7, 12-2), which plays at Saint Louis on Wednesday, leads the A-10 by a half game.

Star of the game: Koby Brea made 5 of 9 3-pointers and led the Flyers with 17 points. Brea entered the game as the nation’s leading 3-point shooter (73 of 150, 48.7%).

Balanced scoring: Six Dayton players scored in double figures: Enoch Cheeks (15); DaRon Holmes II (14); Kobe Elvis (11); Javon Bennett (10); and Nate Santos (10).

Stat of the game: Dayton made 12 of 28 3-pointers (42.9%). It has topped 40% in 17 games. Elvis made 3 of 6 3s.

Looking ahead: Dayton plays Loyola at 9 p.m. Friday at Joseph J. Gentile Arena in Chicago.

Dayton beat Loyola 85-81 in overtime last season at UD Arena and then won 65-49 at Loyola. The teams play only once this season. That was Loyola’s first season in the A-10.

Those were the first two meetings between the programs since 1993. The first game took place in the 1928-29 season. Dayton leads 34-16.

HALFTIME RECAP

DAyhton took control with a 22-4 run and built a 40-21 halftime lead. Here’s a quick recap of the first half:

Key players: Brea made 4 of 5 3-pointers and scored 14 points. Cheeks added 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting.

Key stat: Dayton shot 60.7% from the field (17 of 28). It made 12 of 15 2-point shots.

Turning point: Dayton trailed 8-4 after five minutes. A 3-pointer by Brea at the 14:47 mark started a 10-0 run. Dayton extended its lead to 28-12 at the 7:01 mark. It was a 22-4 run over an eight-minute stretch.

Good defense: Davidson shot 31.2% from the field (9 of 28) and made 1 of 10 3-pointers.