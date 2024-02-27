What’s left in the Dayton Flyers season: 4 games, conference tournament, NCAA tournament

Here is a look at the remaining regular season games for the Flyers and what lies ahead for the team.

The remaining regular season

There are 4 games remaining in the regular season, here are those matchups.

• Today: The Flyers are at home vs. Davidson (15-12)

• Friday: The Flyers are on the road vs. Loyola (20-7)

• March 5: The Flyers are on the road vs. Saint Louis (10-17)

• March 8: The Flyers are at home vs. VCU (18-9)

Atlantic 10 Conference tournament

The A-10 Men’s Basketball Championship is returning to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on March 12-17.

All 15 teams in the conference get to compete in the tournament.

On the line will be the A-10 title and an automatic bid for the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Dayton was runner-up in last year’s tournament, losing to VCU 68-56 in the championship game.

The only time Dayton has won the A-10 tournament was a 79-72 victory over Temple in 2003.

Dayton won the regular season championship in 2020, but the conference tournament was cancelled that year due to COVID-19.

Here’s the tournament schedule:

• March 12: First-round games (the top nine seeded teams get a bye in the first round)

• March 13: Second-round games (the top four seeded teams get a bye in the first and second rounds)

• March 14: Quarterfinals

• March 15: Practice and press conferences

• March 16: Semifinals

• March 17: Championship game, 1 p.m.

Second-round and quarterfinal games will air on USA Network. The semifinals will air on CBS Sports Network, and the championship game will air on CBS.

NCAA Tournament

The Dayton Flyers have waited seven years to hear their names called on Selection Sunday, and it’s almost certain to happen this year, whether they win their conference tournament or not.

The NCAA tournament field will be announced on Sunday, March 17.

While recent slumps by St. John’s and Cincinnati, two of the best teams Dayton beat in non-conference play, have hurt UD’s resume, it has not lost to anyone outside the top 75 of the NCAA Evaluation Tool.

John Gasaway, of ESPN, listed Dayton as one of 22 locks for the tournament in a recent Bubble Watch story.