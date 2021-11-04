Dayton men’s basketball sells out 2021-22 season

Fans of the Dayton Flyers men’s basketball team bought every ticket for the 17 home games at UD Arena in the 2021-22 season.
The season is officially sold out, the University of Dayton announced Thursday, five days before the season opener at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Illinois-Chicago. It’s the first time UD has sold out an entire season.
“Our basketball program stands on the shoulders of our fans, past and present, who have unconditionally supported our players and coaches over decades,” UD Vice-President and Director of Athletics Neil Sullivan said in a press release. “Our fans and the entire community have proven to be a distinctive, fundamental and enduring part of our program. We are thankful for their extraordinary support and partnership. This is a relationship, not a transaction.”
The news means Dayton will set a school record with 17 sellouts this season, which will be the 53rd season at UD Arena. It set the previous record of 14 in the 2019-20 season. The sellout streak will reach 28 games by the end of the season.
In the last season before the pandemic, 2019-20, Dayton ranked 23rd in attendance in Division I, averaging 13,364 fans at 17 home games. The previous season, Dayton ranked 22nd by averaging 12,957 fans per game.
Not counting last season, when attendance was restricted to fewer than 300 fans during the pandemic, Dayton has ranked in the top 30 in attendance in 23 straight seasons, in the top 25 for six straight seasons and in the top 35 for all 51 seasons UD Arena has existed.
Even though the season is sold out, there are still ways to buy tickets being resold by fans on Ticketmaster.com. UD also is telling fans to check with the ticket office two days prior to games because sometimes 400-level tickets become available if the visiting team or students don’t buy their allotted tickets.
Also, some premium seat options remain. More information can be found on DaytonFlyers.com or by contacting Dan Preuett at (937) 229-5112.
About the Author