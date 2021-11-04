Dayton men’s basketball sells out 2021-22 season

The season is officially sold out, the University of Dayton announced Thursday, five days before the season opener at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Illinois-Chicago. It’s the first time UD has sold out an entire season.

“Our basketball program stands on the shoulders of our fans, past and present, who have unconditionally supported our players and coaches over decades,” UD Vice-President and Director of Athletics Neil Sullivan said in a press release. “Our fans and the entire community have proven to be a distinctive, fundamental and enduring part of our program. We are thankful for their extraordinary support and partnership. This is a relationship, not a transaction.”