Dayton native among Ohio State players on College Football Hall of Fame ballot

A linebacker who grew up in Minnesota, Laurinaitis was a three-time All-American and two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in his four years at Ohio State (2005-08). He won the Butkus Award in ‘07 and the Nagurski Award in 2006.

He spent eight years in the NFL, all but one with the Rams.

Ohio State has had 27 men inducted into the CFB HOF as players, including running backs Keith Byars of Dayton Roth and Bob Ferguson of Troy.

Former Bengals Ki-Jana Carter (Penn State), Peter Warrick (Florida State), Justin Smith (Missouri) and Garrison Hearst (Georgia) are also players from FBS schools to be on the 2023 nominee list along with Ashley Ambrose of (Mississippi Valley State) from the FCS.

Players must have been first-team All-Americans to be eligible for the College Football Hall of Fame, 10 years removed from their last college game and no longer active in the pros.

All members of the National Football Foundation vote on the ballot, but ultimately the class is selected by the NFF Honors Court, which Griffin chairs.

The 2023 inductees will be announced early next year.