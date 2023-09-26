Dayton offers scholarship to four-star 2025 recruit

Jerry Easter is from Toledo but now attends a prep school in Indiana

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

1 hour ago
Jerry Easter II, a four-star recruit in the class of 2025, announced Tuesday he received a scholarship offer form the Dayton Flyers.

Easter ranks 21st in the nation in the 2025 class, according to Rivals.com, and 25th, according to 247Sports.com. He’s a 6-foot-5 point guard at La Lumiere School in La Porte, Ind.

Easter attended the Emmanuel Christian School in Toledo his first two years of high school before transferring to La Lumiere for his junior year. He was a finalist for Ohio Mr. Basketball last season. He hit the 1,000-point milestone in the 34th game of his high school career.

Easter has scholarship offers from Ohio State, Michigan State and Cincinnati, to name a few.

“When I look for a school, one thing I’m going to look at is the other players that are going there,” Easter told On3.com in July. “I do want to play with other top players. I want to go to a school that is going to treat me like home, so I want to have a good relationship with the coaches, so I’m going to look at that. A place where I feel safe and comfortable.

Dayton has not received a commitment from a member of the 2024 class, and it’s too early to say how many scholarships it will have open then. It should have more open scholarships in 2025 because a number of players on the current roster will exhaust their eligibility then.

Dayton has offered scholarships to 10 players in the 2025 class, including R.J. Greer, the son of associate head coach Ricardo Greer.

In other recruiting news:

• Dayton offered a scholarship to Toni Bryant, a 6-9 wing forward from North Tampa Christian High School, according to a report by his school on Monday.

Bryant has received offers from Florida Gulf Coast, Eastern Illinois and Washington in recent weeks. He’s the 41st-ranked recruit in the class of 2026, according to On3.com.

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

