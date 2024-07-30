Dayton picked to finish sixth in Pioneer Football League

BreakingNews
Drake won the Pioneer Football League championship after being picked to finish eighth in the preseason poll in 2023.

The Dayton Flyers will hope to be a similar surprise team in 2024 after being picked to finish sixth out of 11 teams in the preseason poll released Monday.

Drake is the preseason favorite this season and received eight of 11 first-place votes. St. Thomas, Davidson, Butler and San Diego rounded out the top five, with St. Thomas, Davidson and San Diego all receiving one first-place vote.

After Dayton at No. 6 came Presbyterian, Marist, Morehead State, Valparaiso and Stetson.

Dayton was picked to finish third last season in coach Trevor Andrews’ first season and tied for eighth with a 2-6 mark. Dayton finished 4-7 overall.

In 2022, Rick Chamberlin’s final season as coach, Dayton was picked fourth and tied for second with a 6-2 PFL record and 8-3 overall mark. In 2021, Dayton was picked to finish fourth and tied for fifth with a 5-3 league mark and a 6-4 overall record.

Dayton returns 17 starters (nine on offense and eight on defense). Players report to campus Friday for preseason camp. The season begins Aug. 31 against St. Francis at Welcome Stadium.

PFL PRESEASON POLL

1. Drake, 98 voting points (8 first-place votes).

2. St. Thomas, 87 (1).

3. Davidson, 81 (1).

4. Butler, 72.

5. San Diego, 67 (1).

6. Dayton, 49.

7. Presbyterian, 39.

8. Marist, 37.

9. Morehead State, 35.

10. Valparaiso, 22.

11. Stetson, 18.

