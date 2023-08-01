Dayton picked to finish third in PFL

BreakingNews
Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

The Dayton Flyers were picked to finish third in the Pioneer Football League preseason poll on Tuesday.

St. Thomas, the defending champion, is the favorite. It received eight of 11 first-place votes.

Davidson was picked second and received two first-place votes. San Diego, picked fourth, also received a first-place vote.

Votes were cast by the PFL head coaches.

Dayton was picked fourth last season and finished 8-3 overall and tied for second in the PFL with a 6-2 mark. Coach Rick Chamberlin retired after the season. The new coach, Trevor Andrews, will make his debut Sept. 2 with a road game at Illinois State.

2023 PFL PRESEASON POLL

First-place votes in parantheses

1. St. Thomas, (8) 98

2. Davidson, (2) 92

3. Dayton, 75

4. San Diego, (1) 73

5. Butler, 68

6. Valparaiso, 52

7. Marist, 45

8. Drake, 38

9. Stetson, 31

10. Morehead State, 22

11. Presbyterian, 1

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

