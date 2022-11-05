Dayton plays Big East team in Williams-Jeter’s coaching debut

This is the third meeting between Dayton and Providence. The Flyers won both earlier games: 83-65 at Providence on Dec. 18, 2013; and 72-56 at UD Arena on Nov. 26, 2014.

The Flyers return to action at 7 p.m. Thursday against Illinois State in their home opener. The Flyers won 78-67 at Illinois State last season in the fourth meeting between the programs and first since 1982.

The Redbirds finished 19-14 last season and were picked to finish second in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Williams-Jeter wouldn’t say who Dayton played in its preseason scrimmages.

“They were awesome experiences,” she said, “especially for what we’re going to see early. They were great matchups from a defensive standpoint. They run some 5-out and 4-out (offense) with lots of movement and I think those are tougher teams to play against. I will re-scrimmage those same teams just because of style of play.”

The game Monday will be Williams-Jeter’s first as a Division I head coach. The Chaminade Julienne graduate and former Connecticut star guided Wittenberg to the NCAA Division III tournament last season.

“It’s a blessing,” she said. “I’m very grateful for it. But I really want to maximize the potential of this team, and that’s what keeps me up at night. I want to make sure I squeeze everything out of this team. I think they have more than they think they have in a tank.”