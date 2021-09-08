Dayton prepares for reopening day after Week 1 cancellation

Dayton’s captains — Easterling, running back Jake Chisholm, quarterback Jack Cook and Joe Bubonics — had their own meeting with Chamberlin on Friday after the cancellation.

“Jack said something that really stuck with me,” Easterling said. “He said after a game, whether you win or lose, we kind of have a 24-hour rule where you soak it in and you can either celebrate or mourn whatever happened in the game. This is one of those 24-hour rules. We got the news, but then the next day we had an intrasquad scrimmage. I think now guys are starting to realize more than ever you’ve got to take advantage of every opportunity because it can taken away whenever.”

At the scrimmage Saturday, the younger players participated while the veterans helped coach.

Dayton hopes the cancellation is the exception rather than the norm this season. Only three games at the Football Championship Subdivision level were cancelled last week, and there were no cancellations at the highest level, the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Dayton made the most of its unexpected Saturday off by not only scrimmaging and doing some conditioning work but watching other college football games on TV.

“It was a lot of fun to finally see some crowds in the stands,” Chisholm said. “I watched some Big 10 games. I had a few of my friends that play that I watched. It was a fun Saturday to see see those games on TV.”

Chamberlin enjoyed seeing fans back in the stands across the country.

“It’s such a joy to watch on TV and see the craziness that goes on before the games and during the games with the crowds,” he said. “There’s nothing like college football. There just isn’t. The energy that it provides. ... that’s what I anticipate happening now. Our fans, they had to be put off for one more week, so it’s pent up for them now and they can let it go on Saturday.”

SATURDAY’S GAME

Eastern Illinois at Dayton, 1 p.m., 1290, 95.7