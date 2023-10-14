Dayton rallies from 17-0 deficit in fourth but loses in OT to Presbyterian

Mack Mikko kicked a 34-yard field goal in overtime to lift Presbyterian to a 20-17 victory against the Dayton Flyers on Saturday at Welcome Stadium.

Dayton (2-5, 0-4) suffered its fourth straight loss. It is 0-4 in the Pioneer Football League for the first time since 2006 when it lost its first five league games.

Dayton committed three turnovers in the first three quarters and trailed 17-0 entering the fourth quarter.

Sam Webster kicked a 30-yard field goal with 14:09 left in the fourth to put Dayton on the board. Michael Neel scored on a 13-yard run with 6:17 to play to cut the deficit to 17-10. Then Cole Dow scored on a 1-yard run with 13 seconds remaining to force overtime.

Dayton got the ball first in overtime. Webster missed a 38-yard field goal.

Freshman Drew VanVleet made his first start at quarterback for Dayton and split time with Dow. They combined to complete 16 of 29 passes for 118 yards.

Dow rushed for 85 yards. Neel finished with 73 on the ground.

Dayton plays Butler at 1 p.m. next Saturday at Welcome Stadium.

