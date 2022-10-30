Dayton routs Capital in last tune-up before regular season begins

Kaleb Washington was not with the team because he has been suspended, Dayton coach Anthony Grant said after the game. He is not practicing while on suspension. Grant did not provide a timetable for his return.

“He understands what he needs to do,” Grant said.

Dayton shot 54% from the field and 33% (9 of 27) from 3-point range. Capital shot 26% from the field and made 5 of 31 3-pointers (16%).

Camara led Dayton with nine rebounds. Zimi Nwokeji had seven points and seven rebounds. Kobe Elvis led the team with five assists. Sharavjamts and Blakney each made two 3-pointers.

Dayton beat Capital 89-71 the last time they played before the 2018-19 season. They also played before the 2008-09 season with Dayton winning 98-73 and before the 2004-05 season with Dayton winning 73-52.

Capital is coached by former Flyer Damon Goodwin.This is Goodwin’s 27th season at Capital. He has a career record of 420-282.