Dayton routs Capital in last tune-up before regular season begins

The Dayton Flyers recorded their most lopsided exhibition victory since at least 2003, which is far back as the online schedule goes on DaytonFlyers.com, by beating Capital University 80-42 on Saturday at UD Arena.
Dayton sold out its lone exhibition game with 13,407 tickets sold.
Nine days before the season opener against Lindenwood University, Dayton dominated a NCAA Division III opponent from the start, at one point going on a 20-0 run.
Toumani Camara led Dayton with 16 points. DaRon Holmes II had 15. R.J. Blakney had 12. Kobe Elvis added 11. Freshman Mike Sharavjamts, who earned the start alongside the four returning starters, scored nine.
Eight of Dayton’s 12 scholarship players saw action. Tyrone Baker did not see the court until the final minutes. Dayton’s starters rested most of the last 10 minutes, and four walk-ons were on the court for the final minutes.
Kaleb Washington was not with the team because he has been suspended, Dayton coach Anthony Grant said after the game. He is not practicing while on suspension. Grant did not provide a timetable for his return.
“He understands what he needs to do,” Grant said.
Dayton shot 54% from the field and 33% (9 of 27) from 3-point range. Capital shot 26% from the field and made 5 of 31 3-pointers (16%).
Camara led Dayton with nine rebounds. Zimi Nwokeji had seven points and seven rebounds. Kobe Elvis led the team with five assists. Sharavjamts and Blakney each made two 3-pointers.
Dayton beat Capital 89-71 the last time they played before the 2018-19 season. They also played before the 2008-09 season with Dayton winning 98-73 and before the 2004-05 season with Dayton winning 73-52.
Capital is coached by former Flyer Damon Goodwin.This is Goodwin’s 27th season at Capital. He has a career record of 420-282.
About the Author