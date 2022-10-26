Dayton season preview: How rare is returning all five starters?

EDITOR’S NOTE: David Jablonski is counting down to the Dayton men’s basketball season opener on Nov. 7 with 25 pieces (one every day until Nov. 7) previewing the 2022-23 season. This is the 13th story.
As has been repeated many times throughout the offseason and preseason, the Dayton Flyers return all five starters from the 2021-22 season for the new season, which begins Nov. 7.
How rare is that? Has any Dayton team had that luxury?
Here’s a look at returning starters over the years in this century. In this case, we’ll count someone as a returning starter if they started the majority of the games the previous season or ended the season in the starting lineup.
As the list shows, Dayton has returned four starters nine times in the last 22 years, and five of those teams earned NCAA tournament berths if you include the 2019-20 team that didn’t get to play in the tournament because of the pandemic.
2022-23 (5 returning starters): DaRon Holmes II; Malachi Smith; Toumani Camara; Kobe Elvis; and R.J. Blakney.
2021-22 (1): Mustapha Amzil (15 starts in 2020-21).
2020-21 (2): Rodney Chatman (31 starts in 2019-20); and Jalen Crutcher (30).
2019-20 (4): Crutcher (32 starts in 2018-19); Ryan Mikesell (31); Trey Landers (21); and Obi Toppin (15).
2018-19 (4): Josh Cunningham (31 starts in 2017-18); Landers (29); Crutcher (22); Jordan Davis (22).
2017-18 (1): Darrell Davis (17 starts in 2016-17). NOTE: Ryan Mikesell started 23 games in 2016-17 and would have counted as a returning starter but missed this season after undergoing surgeries on both hips.
2016-17 (4): Scoochie Smith (33 starts in 2015-16); Kyle Davis (33); Charles Cooke (31); and Kendall Pollard (26).
2015-16 (4): Smith (35 starts in 2014-15); Kyle Davis (35); Dyshawn Pierre (35); and Pollard (26).
2014-15 (2): Pierre (36 starts in 2013-14); and Jordan Sibert (34).
2013-14 (3): Vee Sanford (31 starts in 2012-13); Pierre (28); and Devin Oliver (26).
2012-13 (1): Kevin Dillard (33 starts in 2011-12).
2011-12 (2): Chris Johnson (35 starts in 2010-11); and Paul Williams (33).
2010-11 (2): Chris Wright (37 starts in 2009-10); and Chris Johnson (23).
2009-10 (4): Wright (34 starts in 2008-09); Marcus Johnson (34); London Warren (33); and Kurt Huelsman (35).
2008-09 (2): Marcus Johnson (33 starts in 2007-08); and Huelsman (34).
2007-08 (4): Brian Roberts (30 starts in 2006-07); Charles Little (23); Marcus Johnson (16); and Huelsman (31).
2006-07 (3): Brian Roberts (29 starts in 2005-06); Norman Plummer (29); and Monty Scott (23).
2005-06 (4): Scott (29 starts in 2004-05); Warren Williams (29); Plummer (27); and Chris Alvarez (16).
2004-05 (2): Mark Jones (32 starts in 2003-04); and Marques Bennett (22).
2003-04 (4): Ramod Marshall (30 starts in 2002-03); Sean Finn (30); Keith Waleskowski (29); and Mark Jones (29).
2002-03 (4): Brooks Hall (32 starts in 2001-02); Finn (32); Marshall (30); and Waleskowski (30).
2001-02 (2): David Morris (33 starts in 2000-01); Hall (24).
2000-01 (3): Tony Stanley (31 starts in 1999-2000); Nate Green (24); Hall (23);
DAYTON SEASON PREVIEW
Part 1: Fans dreaming big as always
Part 2: A-10 changes tournament format for first time in years
Part 3: A familiar face returns to A-10
Part 4: KenPom.com’s math likes the Flyers
Part 5: Three new walk-ons join roster
Part 6: Grant, Martin don’t look forward to coaching against each other
Part 7: Ranking difficult of non-conference opponents
Part 8: Free-throw percentage a stat to watch for Flyers
Part 9: UD roster again full of international talent
Part 10: Ranking quality of exempt tournaments
Part 11: How Grant’s first six teams compare
Part 12: The rising star of DaRon Holmes II
About the Author