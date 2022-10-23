Dayton season preview: Ranking quality of annual exempt tournaments

EDITOR’S NOTE: David Jablonski is counting down to the Dayton men’s basketball season opener on Nov. 7 with 25 pieces (one every day until Nov. 7) previewing the 2022-23 season. This is the 10th story.’’
The debate continues every year. When the Dayton Flyers learn their possible opponents in the annual exempt tournament — be it the Maui Invitational, Charleston Classic, ESPN Events Invitational, etc. — fans start comparing the quality of the field to past tournaments.
Dayton returns to the Battle 4 Atlantis on Paradise Island in Nassau, Bahamas, in November for the second time and first time since the 2018-19 season. At the moment, the eight teams teams in the tournament have an average Ken Pomeroy preseason rating of 47.8.
That would make this the third-strongest November tournament Dayton has played in over the years. The field includes: No. 4 Tennessee; No. 8 Kansas; No. 24 Dayton; No. 36 Southern California; No. 44 BYU; No. No. 55 Wisconsin, Dayton’s first-round opponent; No. 81 North Carolina State; and No. 130 Butler
Here’s how the fields of Dayton’s past tournaments rank. This list includes all the events Dayton has played in since 2002 — when the Pomeroy rankings began — that feature three games at one site in an eight-team tournament. All rankings listed are from KenPom.com.
1. 2013 Maui Invitational
Average Pomeroy ranking: 38.
Highest-ranked team: No. 18 Syracuse.
Champion: Syracuse.
Dayton’s results: The No. 42 Flyers finished third. They beat No. 24 Gonzaga 84-79, lost 67-66 to No. 29 Baylor and beat No. 60 California 82-64.
2. 2019 Maui Invitational
Average Pomeroy ranking: 40.9
Highest-ranked team: No. 1 Kansas.
Champion: Kansas.
Dayton’s results: The No. 4 Flyers finished second. They beat No. 94 Georgia 80-61 and No. 104 Virginia Tech 89-62 and lost 90-84 to Kansas in overtime.
3. 2015 Advocare Invitational
Average Pomeroy ranking: 48.
Highest-ranked team: No. 13 Wichita State.
Champion: No. 14 Xavier.
Dayton's results: The No. 59 Flyers finished second in Orlando, Fla. It beat No. 23 Iowa 82-77 and No. 95 Monmouth 73-70 and lost 90-61 to Xavier.
4. 2021 ESPN Events Invitational
Average Pomeroy rating: 54.1
Champion: No. 45 Dayton
Dayton’s results: The Flyers beat No. 41 Miami, No. 3 Kansas and No. 86 Belmont.
4. 2018 Battle 4 Atlantis
Average Pomeroy ranking: 71.
Highest-ranked team: No. 1 Virginia.
Champion: Virginia.
Dayton's results: The No. 62 Flyers finished fourth in the Bahamas. They beat No. 72 Butler 69-64, lost 66-59 to Virginia and lost 65-54 to No. 32 Oklahoma.
5. 2009 Puerto Rico Tip-Off
Average Pomeroy ranking: 77.
Highest-ranked team: No. 6 Kansas State.
Champion: No. 17 Villanova.
Dayton's results: The No. 26 Flyers finished fourth in San Juan. They beat No. 31 Georgia Tech 63-59 and lost 71-65 to Villanova and 83-75 to Kansas State.
6. 2003 Maui Invitational
Average Pomeroy ranking: 103.
Highest-ranked team: No. 53 Villanova.
Champion: No. 74 Dayton.
Dayton's results: The Flyers won the championship, beating No. 273 Central Michigan 82-63, No. 111 San Diego State 76-71 and No. 78 Hawaii 82-72.
7. 2012 Charleston Classic
Average Pomeroy ranking: 104.
Highest-ranked team: No. 28 Baylor.
Champion: No. 45 Colorado.
Dayton's results: The No. 67 Flyers finished fifth in South Carolina. They lost 67-57 to Colorado and then beat No. 107 Boston College 87-71 and No. 197 Auburn 73-63.
8. 2017 Charleston Classic
Average Pomeroy ranking: 106.
Highest-ranked team: No. 14 Clemson.
Champion: No. 86 Temple.
Dayton's results: The No. 172 Flyers finished sixth. They lost 72-69 to No. 157 Hofstra, beat No. 193 Ohio 79-65 and lost 75-67 to No. 64 Old Dominion.
9. 2014 Puerto Rico Tip-Off
Average Pomeroy ranking: 116.
Highest-ranked team: No. 25 West Virginia.
Champion: West Virginia.
Dayton's results: The No. 42 Flyers finished third. They beat No. 54 Texas A&M 55-53, lost 75-64 to No. 73 Connecticut and beat No. 110 Boston College 65-53.
10. 2016 Wooden Legacy
Average Pomeroy ranking: 120.
Highest-ranked team: No. 16 UCLA.
Champion: UCLA.
Dayton's results: The No. 39 Flyers finished fifth in Anaheim, Calif. They lost 80-78 to No. 107 Nebraska, beat No. 280 Portland 84-74 and beat No. 119 New Mexico 64-57.
11. 2011 Old Spice Classic
Average Pomeroy ranking: 131.
Highest-ranked team: No. 52 Minnesota.
Champion: No. 69 Dayton.
Dayton’s results: The Flyers beat No. 211 Wake Forest 80-76, No. 113 Fairfield 56-59 and Minnesota 86-70 to win the championship in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
