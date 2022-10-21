Dayton season preview: Free-throw percentage a stat to watch for Flyers

“Our opponents’ free-throw percentage defense was better than we wanted it to be,” Grant joked. “So hopefully we’ll be a little bit better this year, but that’s certainly an area that we could have improvement.”

Dayton shot below 60 percent in seven games last season and lost one of those. It made 12 of 23 free throws in a 72-61 loss at Saint Louis. It might not have won that game even with an average day at the free-throw line, but if it had shot better than 64.3% (9 of 14) at La Salle, it might have avoided a 62-60 loss.

Strong free-throw shooting doesn’t guarantee victories, of course. Dayton was 7-6 when it shot better than 70%. Three-point shooting is a much better indicator of whether Dayton is going to win. It was 14-0 when it shot 40% or better last season.

Individually, Dayton’s big men, DaRon Holmes II and Toumani Camara, have the most room for improvement at the line. Holmes shot 58.6% (82 of 140) as a freshman. He would have been on the national average if he had made 18 more. Camara shot 59.1% (55 of 93). He shot 61.2% in his first two seasons at Georgia.

Among players who were in the rotation all season, Malachi Smith (76 of 97, 78.4%) was Dayton’s best free-throw shooter.

The work will continue in the final weeks of the preseason. Dayton plays West Virginia in a closed-door scrimmage Saturday on the campus of Bethany College near Wheeling, W.Va. The next chance to shoot free throws in front of fans comes in an exhibition game against Capital University at 7 p.m. Oct. 29 at UD Arena.

Dayton guard R.J. Blakney, who shot 71.2% (42 of 59) at the line last season, doesn’t remember free throws costing Dayton a victory last season, but said last summer it has been a focus in practice.

“That’s a very important thing,” Blakney said. “We work on that a lot.”

