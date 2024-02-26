Dayton stays in top 25 for seventh straight week

Sixteen of the top-25 teams suffered at least one loss last week. Dayton was one of three ranked teams to not win a game. Baylor and Colorado State were each 0-2.

Houston (24-3) moved from No. 2 to No. 1. Purdue (25-3) climbed one spot to No. 2. Connecticut (25-3) fell from No. 1 to No. 3 after losing 85-66 to Creighton. No. 4 Tennessee and No. 5 Marquette rounded out the top five.

This is the seventh straight week Dayton has ranked in the top 25. Here’s a timeline:

• Dayton first received a top 25 vote in the Dec. 11 poll and then received two votes in the following two polls on Dec. 18 and Dec. 25. The Flyers received three votes on Jan. 1.

• On Jan. 8. Dayton ranked as high as No. 17 on one ballot and appeared on 30 of the 63 ballots.

• On Jan. 15, Dayton moved into the top 25, at No. 23, for the first time this season.

• On Jan. 22, Dayton climbed into the top 20, at No. 16, for the first time since 2020.

• On Jan. 27, Dayton dropped to No. 21 after losing 69-64 at Richmond.

• On Feb. 5, Dayton climbed to No. 18 after victories at home against George Washington and St. Bonaventure.

• On Feb. 12, with the 10 bottom teams in the poll finishing 1-1 the previous week, Dayton moved to No. 16. It won 94-79 at Saint Joseph’s and lost 49-47 at Virginia Commonwealth the previous week.

On Feb. 19, Dayton stayed at No. 16 victories after beating Duquesne 75-59 and Fordham 78-70 the previous week at UD Arena..

Other rankings: Dayton is No. 20 in the NCAA Evaluation Tool (down one from last week), No. 28 on Haslametrics.com (down four), No. 20 in the USA Today Coaches poll (down four), No. 33 on BartTorvik.com (down nine), No. 26 on KenPom.com (down two) and No. 26 in ESPN’s Basketball Power Index (down three).