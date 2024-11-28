Dayton ends Maui Invitational with biggest upset in more than 50 years

Dayton's Posh Alexander scores against Connecticut in the final minute of the first half in the Maui Invitational on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, at the Lahaina Civic Center. David Jablonski/Staff

The Dayton Flyers recorded their biggest upset since 1974, knocking off No. 2 Connecticut 85-67 in the seventh-place game game Wednesday in the Maui Invitational at the Lahaina Civic Center.

Here’s a quick recap of the game:

What it means: Dayton (6-2) avoided a winless tournament and bounced back from losses to No. 12 North Carolina and No. 5 Iowa State.

Dayton had not beaten a top-two team since it upset No. 2 Notre Dame 97-82 at UD Arena in 1974. It had lost its last nine games against teams ranked first or second. The most recent opportunity came in the 2014 NCAA tournament when it lost 62-52 to No. 1 Florida in the Elite Eight.

Dayton is now 4-18 against top-two teams. It beat No. 1 Duquesne in 1954 and No. 1 Seton Hall in 1953.

Star of the game: Enoch Cheeks scored 10 of his 20 points in the last six minutes. He made 8 of 12 field-goal attempts and 3 of 5 3-pointers.

Stat of the game: Dayton made 27 of 30 free throws (90%).

Big run: Dayton led throughout the second half, but it was a close game until the final five minutes. With the score 62-57, Dayton started a 7-0 run that included a four-point possession: two free throws by Zed Key after a flagrant foul and then two free throws by Posh Alexander.

Looking ahead: Dayton flies home on Thursday and returns to action at 7 p.m. Dec. 3 against Western Michigan at UD Arena.

HALFTIME RECAP

Dayton took a lead into halftime against a ranked team for the third straight day, building a 41-34 first-half advantage against Connecticut.

Dayton led No. 12 North Carolina 51-33 at halftime in the first round Monday but lost 92-90. Dayton led No. 5 Iowa State 41-37 at halftime Tuesday but lost 89-84.

Here’s a quick recap of the first half:

Key players: Posh Alexander made 4 of 4 shots from the field, including a fast-break layup in the final minute, and led Dayton with nine points.

Connecticut star Alex Karaban scored 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting. He made three 3-pointers in a one-minute stretch.

Key stat: Dayton made 13 of 15 free throws. UConn made 2 of 4.

Big run: Dayton trailed 30-27 after Karaban’s third 3-pointer at the 4:23 mark. Then Javon Bennett and Malachi Smith made back-to-back 3s. Enoch Cheek added a jumper to cap an 8-0 run. Dayton led 35-30 with 2:47 to play.

Late start: The game started after midnight back home in Ohio when the previous game between Michigan State and North Carolina went to overtime in the fifth-place game. The Spartans won 94-91.

