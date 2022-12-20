Dayton vs. Alcorn State: What to know about tonight’s game

Coaches: Anthony Grant is 109-57 in his sixth season at Dayton. Landon Bussie is 26-38 in three seasons at Alcorn State.

Last game: Dayton beat Wyoming 66-49 on Saturday in Chicago. Alcorn State lost 70-58 at Seattle on Sunday.

KenPom.com odds: Dayton has an 93 percent chance of winning. The website predicts a 72-55 score. Dayton ranks 70th. Alcorn State ranks 269th.

NET rankings: Dayton climbed from No. 145 to No. 116 by beating No. 230 Wyoming and now ranks 112th. Alcorn State is No. 217.

Probable Dayton starters

Name, Ht., Class, Pos., Points per game

DaRon Holmes II, 6-10, So., F, 17.3

Toumani Camara, 6-8, Jr., G, 11.5

Mustapha Amzil, 6-9, R-So., F, 10.3

Mike Sharavjamts, 6-8, Fr., G/F, 6.9

R.J. Blakney, 6-6, R-So., G/F, 6.8

Probable Alcorn State starters

Byron Joshua, 5-11, So., G, 10.9

Dekedran Thorn, 6-4, Jr., F, 8.2

Trevin Wade, 5-11, Sr., G, 7.2

Jeremiah Kendall, 6-6, Jr., F, 6.6

Dontrell McQuarter, 6-7, Sr., F/C, 5.9

About Dayton: The Flyers have won 14 straight games at home since losing 53-52 to VCU on Jan. 5 last season. ... Dayton ranks 13th out of 15 teams in the Atlantic 10 Conference in turnover margin (minus 3.3). It ranks 317th in the country in turnover percentage (21.9), which would be its worst percentage since the 1998-99 season (22.1). ... Koby Brea has made 5 of 10 3-pointers in the last two games after making 3 of 14 in his first four appearances of the season. He’s averaging 5.3 points on the season but 10.5 in the last two games.

About Alcorn State: The Braves won the SWAC regular-season championship with a 14-4 mark last season. That was their best league record since 2002 (16-1). They were picked to finish third in the conference in the preseason poll this season. ... The team’s top scorer, Dominic Brewton (12.3), did not play in the last game. ... Alcorn State is playing all its non-conference games on the road or on neutral courts for the second straight season. ... Alcorn State last played in the NCAA tournament in 2002. It lost 81-77 to Siena in the opening-round game at UD Arena. ... Alcorn State ranks fifth from last in the country in effective field-goal percentage (41.1).

Looking ahead: Dayton plays Duquesne (9-3) at 7 p.m. Dec. 28 at UD Arena in its first Atlantic 10 Conference game of the season.