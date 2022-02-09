Hamburger icon
Dayton vs. Duquesne: What to know about tonight’s game

Dayton Flyers highlights: 17-3 run vs. Duquesne on Jan. 15, 2022

Sports
By David Jablonski
1 hour ago
Flyers seek season sweep of last-place Dukes

Who: Dayton (15-8, 7-3) vs. Duquesne (6-14, 1-7).

Where: UD Arena.

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday

TV/Radio: Spectrum News 1/95.7 and 1290 WHIO.

Series: Dayton leads 58-24. The teams split two games last season. Dayton won 72-63 at UD Arena. Duquesne won 69-64 in Pittsburgh, ending a six-game losing streak in the series. Dayton won the first matchup this season: 72-52 on Jan. 15 in Pittsburgh.

Last game: On Saturday, Dayton lost 72-61 at Saint Louis, and Duquesne lost 71-62 at Virginia Commonwealth.

Coaches: Anthony Grant is 92-49 in five seasons at Dayton. Keith Dambrot is 71-61 in five seasons at Duquesne.

Probable Dayton starters

Name, Ht., Class, Pos., Points per game

DaRon Holmes II, 6-10, Fr., F, 11.7

Toumani Camara, 6-8, So., F, 10.6

Malachi Smith, 6-0, Fr., G, 9.7

Kobe Elvis, 6-2, Fr., G, 8.8

R.J. Blakney, 6-6, R-Fr., G, 5.9

Probable Duquesne starters

Amir Spears, 6-3, Fr., G, 11.6

Kevin Easley Jr., 6-7, So., F, 11.5

Tre Williams., 6-7, So., F, 10.8

Tyson Acuff, 6-4, Fr., G, 5.4

Toby Okani, 6-8, Fr., F, 4.2

About Dayton: KenPom.com gives Dayton a 92 percent chance of winning this game and predicts a 72-57 score. ... The Flyers shot 52.2% from the free-throw line (12 of 22) against Saint Louis. It was their worst percentage this season while shooting 10 or more free throws. They are shooting 68.9% this season. That would be their worst mark since the 2015-16 season (66.8). Holmes (45 of 79, 57%) leads Dayton in free-throw attempts and ranks last in percentage. Among Dayton’s starters, Malachi Smith (53 of 66, 80.3) leads the team in percentage. ... Mustapha Amzil has made 2 of 18 3-pointers in the last six games and is shooting 27.8 percent from long range after shooting 38.2 percent last season.

About Duquesne: The team’s leading scorer, Leon Ayers (11.8 points per game), has started most of the season but not the last two games. He’s averaging 10.0 points per game in A-10 play. Spears leads the team with 12.5 points per game since conference play began. ... Williams scored a season-high 19 points on 9-of-13 shooting against VCU. ... In A-10 play, Duquesne ranks last in the league in scoring (61.3 points per game). ... Duquesne ranks 324th in the country in 2-point field-goal percentage (44.9). Dayton ranks 52nd (53.5).

Looking ahead: Dayton plays George Washington (8-13, 4-5) at 2 p.m. Saturday at UD Arena.

About the Author

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

