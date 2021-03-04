Dayton vs. Rhode Island: What to know about today’s game

Series: Dayton leads 23-17. This will be the third meeting between the teams this season. Dayton won 67-56 on Jan. 30 at UD Arena. Rhode Island won 91-89 in double overtime Feb. 16 in Kingston, R.I. That was Rhode Island’s only victory in its last seven games of the regular season.

Last game: Dayton beat St. Bonaventure 55-52 on Monday. Rhode Island lost 86-75 at Duquesne on Feb. 27.

Coaches: Anthony Grant is 77-39 in four seasons at Dayton. David Cox is 49-38 in three seasons at Rhode Island.

Probable Dayton starters

Name, Ht., Class, Pos., Avg.

Jalen Crutcher, 6-1, Sr., G, 18.2

Ibi Watson, 6-5, R-Sr., G, 15.6

Rodney Chatman, 6-1, R-Sr., G, 8.7

Jordy Tshimanga, 6-11, R-Sr., C, 6.8

R.J. Blakney, 6-6, Fr., G, 4.5

Probable Rhode Island starters

Fatts Russell, 5-11., Sr., G, 15.0

Jeremy Sheppard, 6-1, Sr., C, 11.3

Mahkel Mitchell, 6-10, So., C, 9.3

Antwan Walker, 6-7, Jr., F, 9.0

Ishmael Leggett, 6-2, Fr., G, 6.5

About Dayton: KenPom.com gives Dayton a 54 percent chance of winning and predicts a 68-67 score. ... Dayton ranks second in the A-10 in field-goal percentage (47.8), first in 3-point shooting percentage (36.5), fifth in field-goal percentage defense (41.5) and fourth in 3-point field-goal percentage defense (31.4). ... Watson had to go to the dentist on Tuesday morning after chipping a couple teeth in a collision during the game at St. Bonaventure. He credited trainer Mike Mulcahey for getting him a quick appointment. “He’s the best around,” Watson said. “He gets us right.”

About Rhode Island: The Rams rank 12th out of 14 A-10 teams in 3-point shooting percentage (30.9). They rank 12th in turnover margin (minus 1.54), while Dayton ranks last (minus 2.67). ... Sheppard sprained his right ankle in Rhode Island’s last game and did not play in the second half. ... Rhode Island is 7-2 in the last three A-10 tournaments. It won the championship in 2017 and 1999. This is its lowest seed since it was No. 11 in 2014.

Looking ahead: The winner will play No. 2 seed Virginia Commonwealth (17-6, 10-4) in the quarterfinals at 3:30 p.m. Friday at the Siegel Center.