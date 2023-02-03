Dayton vs. St. Bonaventure: What to know about Saturday’s game

Coaches: Anthony Grant is 117-60 in his sixth season at Dayton. Mark Schmidt is 280-206 in 16 seasons at St. Bonaventure.

Last game: On Tuesday, Dayton beat Loyola Chicago 85-81 at UD Arena, and St. Bonaventure won 66-62 at Richmond.

KenPom.com odds: Dayton has an 63 percent chance of winning. The website predicts a 65-61 score. Dayton ranks 66th. St. Bonaventure is No. 162.

NET rankings: Dayton climbed from No. 75 to No. 72 after beating Loyola. It’s the highest-ranked Atlantic 10 Conference team. VCU is the second-ranked A-10 team at No. 82. St. Bonaventure is No. 166.

Probable Dayton starters

Name, Ht., Class, Pos., Points per game

DaRon Holmes II, 6-10, So., F, 17.7

Toumani Camara, 6-8, Jr., G, 13.5

Kobe Elvis, 6-2, R-So., G, 10.4

Malachi Smith, 6-0, So., G, 7.7

R.J. Blakney, 6-6, R-So., G/F, 7.4

Probable St. Bonaventure starters

Daryl Banks, 6-3, Jr., G, 15.6

Kyrell Luc, 5-11, So., G, 12.1

Chad Venning, 6-10., R-So., F, 11.6

Yann Farrell, 6-6, Fr., G, 9.0

Moses Flowers, 6-3, R-Jr., G, 8.2

About Dayton: Camara became the 10th player to score 30 or more points in a game this century for Dayton when he tallied 31 against Loyola on Tuesday. There have been 18 30-point performances since 2000. Brian Roberts has seven of them. ... Elvis has averaged 10.8 points in the last four games after missing 12 games with a knee injury. He has made 11 of 19 3-pointers (57.9%) in this stretch. ... Smith has 21 assists and one turnover in the last two games. He had 13 assists and three turnovers in the three previous games, his first appearances after missing 11 games with an ankle injury.

About St. Bonaventure: Banks scored 27 points for St. Peter’s in a first-round upset of Kentucky in the NCAA tournament last season. He averaged 13.5 points during the team’s run to the Elite Eight. ... St. Bonaventure ranks 13th in the A-10 in scoring (66.4 points per game) since league play began. It ranks fourth in points allowed (66.4). It has scored 664 points and allowed 664 points in 10 games. ... Flowers has started the last two games. Prior to that, freshman forward Barry Evans was the fifth starter. He averages 2.3 points. ... St. Bonaventure was the A-10 preseason favorite last season and finished fourth. It was picked to finish 10th this season and is in fifth place.

Looking ahead: Dayton plays VCU (17-6, 8-2) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Siegel Center in Richmond, Va.