Dayton vs. St. Bonaventure: What to know about Tuesday’s game

St. Bonaventure celebrates A-10 championship at UD Arena on March 14, 2021

Sports
By David Jablonski
30 minutes ago
Flyers, Bonnies meet in game postponed from Jan. 2

Who: Dayton (11-6, 3-1) vs. St. Bonaventure (10-3, 2-0).

Where: UD Arena.

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

TV/Radio: Spectrum News 1/95.7 and 1290 WHIO.

Series: Dayton leads the series 27-10 and has won six straight games against the Bonnies. Dayton won 55-52 last season at St. Bonaventure and won 86-60 in the last meeting at UD Arena in 2020.

Last game: Dayton won 72-52 at Duquesne on Saturday. St. Bonaventure beat Virginia Commonwealth 73-53 on Friday in St. Bonaventure, N.Y.

Coaches: Anthony Grant is 89-47 in five season at Dayton. Mark Schmidt is 255-188 in 15 seasons at St. Bonaventure.

Dayton Flyers highlights: 17-3 run vs. Duquesne on Jan. 15, 2022

Probable Dayton starters

Name, Ht., Class, Pos., Points per game

DaRon Holmes II, 6-10, Fr., F, 11.1

Toumani Camara, 6-8, So., F, 10.5

Malachi Smith, 6-0, Fr., G, 10.2

Kobe Elvis, 6-2, Fr., G, 7.1

R.J. Blakney, 6-6, R-Fr., G, 6.6

Explore» FEATURE: Ranking best freshman classes in UD history

Probable St. Bonaventure starters

Jaren Holmes, 6-4, Sr., G, 16.0

Kyle Lofton, 6-3, Sr., G, 15.6

Jalen Adaway, 6-5, Sr, G, 14.5

Dominick Welch, 6-5, Sr., G, 11.0

Osun Ossuniyi, 6-10, Sr., C, 10.3

About Dayton: KenPom.com gives Dayton a 57 percent chance of winning this game and predicts a 69-67 score. ... Dayton seeks its second four-game A-10 winning streak of Grant’s five seasons. The Flyers won 18 straight in the 2019-20 season. They had three three-game winning streaks in the 2018-19 season and one three-game winning streak last season. ... Holmes II took over the team lead in scoring with a career-high 18 points against Duquesne. No true freshman has ever led Dayton in scoring. Obi Toppin led the team as a redshirt freshman in the 2018-19 season. ... Elvis has made 7 of 10 3-pointers in the last three games.

Explore» WHERE ARE THEY NOW: Shawn Haugn

About St. Bonaventure: The Bonnies rank 93rd in the NCAA Evaluation Tool. Dayton ranks 84th. ... Adaway scored 25 points on 8-of-14 shooting against VCU. ... The Bonnies rank 21st in the country in free-throw percentage (78 percent). ... St. Bonaventure averages 11.2 turnovers per game, the third-best number in the A-10. Dayton averages 14.4, the second-worst mark. St. Bonaventure forces 11.5 turnovers per game, the second-worst mark, while Dayton forces 12.2, the fourth-worst number. ... Redshirt sophomore forward Karim Abdoul Coulibaly is the top scorer off the bench with 3.9 points per game. He’s a transfer from Pittsburgh. Redshirt freshman guard Quadry Adams, a transfer from Wake Forest, plays the most minutes off the bench (12.9). ... St. Bonaventure opened the season with five straight victories, beating Siena, Canisius, Boise State, Clemson and Marquette. It suffered its first loss on Nov. 27, 90-80 at home to Northern Iowa.

Looking ahead: Dayton plays George Mason (7-6, 0-0) at 7 p.m. Saturday in Fairfax, Va. George Mason hasn’t played since Jan. 1 because of COVID-19 issues and is scheduled to play its first A-10 game Monday at George Washington.

Dayton Flyers highlights: Daron Holmes II scores 18 vs. Duquesne on Jan. 15, 2022

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

