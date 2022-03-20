Dayton vs. Vanderbilt: What to know about today’s game

Series: Vanderbilt leads 4-2. Dayton has won the last two games: 72-67 at Vanderbilt in 2015 and 68-63 at UD Arena in 2016. Vanderbilt is 26-17 against Atlantic 10 Conference schools.

Coaches: Anthony Grant is 102-51 in five seasons at Dayton. Jerry Stackhouse is 39-53 in three seasons at Vanderbilt.

Last game: Dayton beat Toledo 74-55 on Wednesday at Savage Arena. Vanderbilt won 82-71 at home against Belmont on Tuesday.

Probable Dayton starters

Name, Ht., Class, Pos., Points per game

DaRon Holmes II, 6-10, Fr., F, 12.7

Toumani Camara, 6-8, R-So., G 10.9

Kobe Elvis, 6-2, R-Fr., G, 8.5

Koby Brea, 6-6, R-Fr., G, 8.1

R.J. Blakney, 6-6, R-Fr., G, 6.1

Probable Vanderbilt starters

Scotty Pippen Jr., 6-3, Jr., G, 19.9

Jordan Wright, 6-6, Jr., G, 12.6

Myles Stute, 6-7, So., F, 8.5

Rodney Chatman, 6-1, Gr., G, 8.2

Liam Robbins, 7-0, Gr., C, 6.8

About Dayton: KenPom.com gives Dayton a 43 percent chance of winning this game and predicts a 68-66 score. ... Dayton ranks 58th in the NCAA Evaluation Tool. Vanderbilt is 66th. ... Holmes ranks fifth in the country with 86 dunks. ... Dayton has shot worse than 30 percent from 3-point range in its last three games and in five of its last six games after topping 45 percent in five straight games. ... Elvis tallied a career-high eight assists against Toledo in his first start of the season at point guard. ... Brea had 13 points against Toledo and has scored in double figures in eight of the last nine games.

About Vanderbilt: The Commodores are 21-11 in 13 NIT appearances. This is their first appearance since 2015. .. Vanderbilt has secured its first winning season since 2016-17. ... It is 26-17. ... Pippen, the son of NBA great Scottie Pippen, led the Southeastern Conference in scoring. ... Wright led the Commodores with 24 points against Belmont. ... Vanderbilt is 10-8 at home. It averages 6,440 fans. ... Robbins played two seasons at Drake and one season at Minnesota before playing the last two seasons at Vanderbilt.

Looking ahead: The winner will play No. 2 seed Xavier (19-13) or No. 3 Florida (20-13), who play at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati, in the quarterfinals — likely on Wednesday. That game will be at UD Arena if Dayton beats Vanderbilt.

Dayton, Vanderbilt, Xavier and Florida are four of the 16 teams remaining who are competing for a spot in the NIT semifinals, which will take place March 29 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The championship game will be played March 31.