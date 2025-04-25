Dayton women’s basketball adds transfer from Ball State

Breaking: 82-year-old man dies after being hit by truck in Harrison Twp.

Ball State forward Maliyah Johnson (2) looks for an opening under the basket against James Madison guard Peyton McDaniel (00) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record via AP)

The Dayton Flyers women’s basketball team announced the addition of Ball State transfer Maliyah Johnson, a 6-foot-3 forward, on Thursday.

Johnson is the third transfer to commit to Dayton this spring. She joins Fatima Ibrahim, a 6-foot-3 center who played the last two seasons at North Dakota, and Jordyn Poole, a 5-foot-7 guard who played her freshman season at Purdue.

Johnson is a graduate student with one season of eligibility remaining. She played her first four seasons at Texas A&M, appearing in 67 games. She sat out the 2022-23 season, her junior year, with an injury.

Returning to the court in the 2023-24 season, Johnson averaged 3.0 points and 3.1 rebounds in 29 games.

Johnson first entered the transfer portal in April 2024. She committed to Ball State the same month.

“Maliyah was a highly touted prospect coming out of high school and has only gotten better,” Ball State coach Brady Sallee said when she signed with the school. “Her experience playing day in and day out in the SEC will undoubtedly have her in a great position to impact our squad early and often. We love her versatility; we love the edge she plays with and we look forward to coaching Maliyah.”

At Ball State last season, Johnson averaged a career-best 5.5 points and 3.4 rebounds in 35 games. She averaged 16.2 minutes per game and made one start. She scored 10 points in 33 minutes in three Mid-American Conference tournament games as the Cardinals won their first championship since 2005.

In the NCAA tournament, Johnson had five points and three rebounds in an 83-65 first-round loss to Mississippi.

Johnson is originally from Chicago but attended Summer Creek High School in Houston, Texas. She ranked 76th in the class of 2020, according to ESPN’s HoopGurlz rankings.

