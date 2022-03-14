Dayton won’t play at home in NIT unless it wins two road games

Sullivan said UD has also looked at playing NIT games at neutral sites over the years — fans, of course, questioned why Dayton couldn’t play at the Nutter Center — but it’s not a realistic option for a variety of reasons.

For one, Dayton doesn’t have enough people on staff to run the First Four and a NIT game at another site on the same day.

“The First Four is a very serious challenge and event, and we’re working 24 hours around the clock to host that,” Sullivan said. “To manage a NIT game at an off-site venue just from a practical staffing standpoint would be too complicated.”

There’s also the issue of timing. Schools need to apply to host NIT games in early March. Making changes at the last moment just wouldn’t work for the NIT or NCAA.

“We don’t ever completely rule it out,” Sullivan said. “It’s something we’ve always studied. This is the reality. We’re not going to stop hosting the First Four for the unknown probability of hosting the NIT. That’s my decision. I own it.”