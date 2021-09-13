Dayton’s Easterling wins weekly PFL award

Later in the third quarter, Easterling returned a punt 29 yards. That gave Dayton the ball at the Eastern Illinois 31-yard line and led to a 31-yard field goal by Sam Webster as Dayton extended its lead to 17-3.

Easterling, a third-team preseason All-American has big goals. He hopes to be the next Flyer to make it to the NFL. His former teammate Adam Trautman, a second-year tight end with the New Orleans Saints, caught three passes for 18 yards on Sunday in a 38-3 victory against the Green Bay Packers.

“I’m a big believer in somebody should play football or any sport as long as they can,” he said before the season. “You have one shot at it, and you can work for the rest of your life. It’s something I’ve always dreamed about, and it’s something I’m going to continue to dream about and continue to pursue with everything I got.”