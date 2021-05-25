Dayton’s Grant announces three staff promotions

Comer, who played at Florida Gulf Coast University, joined Grant’s staff in 2017 as a graduate assistant and was promoted to director of player development in 2019. As director of basketball operations, he replaces James Haring, who was hired as an assistant coach at Radford after two seasons at Dayton.

“Brett has been an integral part of our staff for the past four years,” Grant said. “He brings experience and familiarity to this position, having assisted in a lot of the day-to-day operations over the past several years. We’re confident in Brett’s ability to excel as our director of basketball operations.

Grant hired Damaska, who played football at Indiana and basketball at Northern Illinois, as a graduate assistant in 2019. He earned a master’s degree in sports management in 2020 and his MBA in 2021.

“Sean takes over in this new role having served in a similar capacity over the past three seasons as a graduate assistant,” Grant said. “We value the impact he’s had on our ability to help prepare our players and coaches on a daily basis. Sean is a great teammate and will continue to bring value in his expanded role as video coordinator.”