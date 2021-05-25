Dayton’s Grant announces three staff promotions

Dayton Flyers head coach Anthony Grant promoted assistant coach Ricardo Greer to associate head coach on Tuesday.
That position was previously held by Anthony Solomon, who is expected to join Mike Brey’s staff at Notre Dame as an associate head coach. Greer, 43, has been on Grant’s staff since UD hired Grant in the spring of 2017.
“Ricardo has done an outstanding job of impacting every aspect of our program — from recruiting to player development, opponent scouting, practice and game planning,” Grant said in a press release. “He has the trust and respect of our players and staff and will excel in this new role.”
Grant also announced the promotion of Brett Comer, 29, to director of basketball operations and Sean Damaska, 28, to the new position of video coordinator.
Comer, who played at Florida Gulf Coast University, joined Grant’s staff in 2017 as a graduate assistant and was promoted to director of player development in 2019. As director of basketball operations, he replaces James Haring, who was hired as an assistant coach at Radford after two seasons at Dayton.
“Brett has been an integral part of our staff for the past four years,” Grant said. “He brings experience and familiarity to this position, having assisted in a lot of the day-to-day operations over the past several years. We’re confident in Brett’s ability to excel as our director of basketball operations.
Grant hired Damaska, who played football at Indiana and basketball at Northern Illinois, as a graduate assistant in 2019. He earned a master’s degree in sports management in 2020 and his MBA in 2021.
“Sean takes over in this new role having served in a similar capacity over the past three seasons as a graduate assistant,” Grant said. “We value the impact he’s had on our ability to help prepare our players and coaches on a daily basis. Sean is a great teammate and will continue to bring value in his expanded role as video coordinator.”
